Cyrille CHARLES

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Jeune homme ayant de l'expérience, motivé, consciencieux, impliqué, passionné, autonome, curieux et autodidacte cherche emploi épanouissant pour apporter son dynamisme et ses connaissances à une entreprise au sein de laquelle il pourra évoluer.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange Server
Linux Debian
Linux
ECommerce
XML
XHTML
WordPress
Windows Server 2008 R2
Visual Basic
VMware
VHDL
UNIX
TCP/IP
Siemens Hardware
Secure Socket Layer
SQL
PBX
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft DOS
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
Mac OS X
Linux Red Hat
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAMP
JavaScript
Java
IPSec
Hyper-V
ETL
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Drupal
DotClear
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cisco Switches/Routers
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Assembler
Apache WEB Server
Active Directory 2008 R2
Active Directory 2003
Active Directory
PHP 5

Entreprises

  • TOUT FAIRE - Administrateur réseaux et télécoms

    2008 - maintenant Administrateur réseaux et télécoms pour la centrale TOUT FAIRE : maintenance et suivi parc informatique, assistance utilisateurs, mise en place serveurs et déploiements logiciels, câblage informatique et téléphonie, administration des droits et utilisateurs. Assistance aux adhérents, infogérance.

  • Communauté de Communes de Verdun - Responsable d'exploitation informatique

    2005 - 2008 Responsable d’exploitation informatique à la Communauté de Communes de Verdun (3 ans) : maintenance et suivi parc informatique, assistance utilisateurs, mise en place serveurs et déploiements logiciels, câblage informatique et téléphonie, administration des droits et utilisateurs.

  • Deltasys - Technicien informatique et copieurs

    2005 - 2005 Technicien informatique et copieurs pour la société DELTASYS Verdun (2 mois 1/2) : réparation, entretien et installation PC, imprimantes, fax, photocopieurs.

  • INEO - Electricien industriel

    2005 - 2005 électricien industriel pour le groupe Ineo (1 mois) : câblage d’armoires et de moteurs, pose et réglages de capteurs sur les chaînes de montage industrielles.

  • Haute École de la Province de Liège RENNEQUIN SUALEM - Développeur informatique

    2005 - 2005 Développeur d’une application en langage C sur les algorithmes de Graphes à la Haute École de la Province de Liège RENNEQUIN SUALEM (Belgique, 3 mois).

Formations

  • IUT NANCY BRABOIS Le Montet

    Villers Lès Nancy 2003 - 2005 D.U.T Génie Électrique et Informatique Industrielle option Réseaux Locaux Industriels, I.U.T du Montet, Nancy-Brabois

  • IUT NANCY BRABOIS Le Montet

    Villers Les Nancy 2002 - 2003 1ère année D.U.T Génie Télécommunications et Réseaux, I.U.T du Montet, Nancy-Brabois
    Formation Cisco System : Cisco Networking Academy

