Cyrille CHARNIER

I get the grade of Engineer (MSc2) in Chemistry and bioprocess for a sustainable development in “Montpellier Supagro” (France) in October 2013. In my opinion, green chemistry will generate great challenges in the next few years. During my studies, I’ve realized the huge potential of bacteria, yeast and algae when used as bio-reactors. In 2013 I was given the opportunity to carry out a project of production of nutritive molecules by micro-algae including a bio-methanisation of the co-product.



For my last semester of engineering school (2013), I have done a R&D internship in BASF Personal Care and Nutrition, Düsseldorf Germany. I had the opportunity to apply my theoretical and practical knowledges in a realistic project. This project was about yeast fermentation, from beaker to high scale fermenter, for the production of glycolopid. I develop skills in fermentation technology, development and optimization of oleochemical and specialty chemistry processes along the product value chain, analytical techniques (chromatography, spectrometry, NMR, IR), biocatalysis regarding lipid biotechnology.



As I spent 5 months studying in Finland and 6 months doing an internship in Germany, I’m able to undertake projects abroad, in an international context. Moreover, I benefit from a variety of diverse perspectives and approaches of biotechnologies that allows me to understand different points of view, be very open-minded and have a complex view of the topic.



Very enthusiastic about innovative projects, in October 2013, I started a PhD in which my knowledges could be worth for a whole R&D project. I complete this PhD in the field of bio-reactors and modelisation. I’m especially working in modelisation and long-range planning of anaerobic plants. It allows me to develop new interesting skills in biology, chemistry, mathematics and computer science. This PhD is the consequence of a partnership between BioEnTech (start-up) and INRA. So I enjoy discovering both side of research, in industry and public laboratory. It also provides me the opportunity to be in interaction with several other partners and customers, and thus to have a complete view of the anaerobic digestion world.



Interested in sustainable mobility, I’m thinking about a new solution that addresses the current issues. The ideal is a solution that allies the advantages of both public and private transport. An automated electric vehicle could be the solution. It allows to create a door-to-door solution, to reduce the CO2 emission, to fluidify urban traffic and to give access to mobility for everyone.



Mes compétences :

Ingénierie

Agroalimentaire

Agronomie

Communication

Chimie verte

Marketing

Management

Gestion de projet

Modélisation

Biotechnologies