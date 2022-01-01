Cyrille CHARNIER

Menu

En résumé

I get the grade of Engineer (MSc2) in Chemistry and bioprocess for a sustainable development in “Montpellier Supagro” (France) in October 2013. In my opinion, green chemistry will generate great challenges in the next few years. During my studies, I’ve realized the huge potential of bacteria, yeast and algae when used as bio-reactors. In 2013 I was given the opportunity to carry out a project of production of nutritive molecules by micro-algae including a bio-methanisation of the co-product.

For my last semester of engineering school (2013), I have done a R&D internship in BASF Personal Care and Nutrition, Düsseldorf Germany. I had the opportunity to apply my theoretical and practical knowledges in a realistic project. This project was about yeast fermentation, from beaker to high scale fermenter, for the production of glycolopid. I develop skills in fermentation technology, development and optimization of oleochemical and specialty chemistry processes along the product value chain, analytical techniques (chromatography, spectrometry, NMR, IR), biocatalysis regarding lipid biotechnology.

As I spent 5 months studying in Finland and 6 months doing an internship in Germany, I’m able to undertake projects abroad, in an international context. Moreover, I benefit from a variety of diverse perspectives and approaches of biotechnologies that allows me to understand different points of view, be very open-minded and have a complex view of the topic.

Very enthusiastic about innovative projects, in October 2013, I started a PhD in which my knowledges could be worth for a whole R&D project. I complete this PhD in the field of bio-reactors and modelisation. I’m especially working in modelisation and long-range planning of anaerobic plants. It allows me to develop new interesting skills in biology, chemistry, mathematics and computer science. This PhD is the consequence of a partnership between BioEnTech (start-up) and INRA. So I enjoy discovering both side of research, in industry and public laboratory. It also provides me the opportunity to be in interaction with several other partners and customers, and thus to have a complete view of the anaerobic digestion world.

Interested in sustainable mobility, I’m thinking about a new solution that addresses the current issues. The ideal is a solution that allies the advantages of both public and private transport. An automated electric vehicle could be the solution. It allows to create a door-to-door solution, to reduce the CO2 emission, to fluidify urban traffic and to give access to mobility for everyone.

Entreprises

  • BioEnTech - PhD

    NARBONNE 2013 - maintenant

  • BASF - Chercheur

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - 2013 This project is be about yeast fermentation, from beaker to high scale fermenter, for the production of glycolopid. I developp skills in:
    • Oleochemical research
    • Fermentation technology
    • Development and optimization of oleo and specialty chemistry processes along the product value chain
    • Development of a wide range of surfactants for detergents, medical and cosmetic applications
    • Biocatalysis regarding lipid biotechnology

  • CNRS - Stagiaire Chercheur

    Paris 2012 - 2012 stage en laboratoire CNRS/INRA – Synthèse de matériaux à base de gluten de blé.

     Analyse bibliographique, entretien d’experts et choix des expériences à mener.

     Synthèse de matériaux à base de gluten de blé, polyisoprène, polybutadiène et additifs.

     Caractérisation des matériaux par IR, rhéologie, microscopie, propriétés mécaniques, puis analyse des résultats et de l’intérêt du matériau.

     Travail au sein d’une équipe scientifique.

  • Coopérative Viticole - Chargé d'étude financiere

    2011 - maintenant Analyse financiere et commerciale sur la mise en place d'un point de vente directe dans la coopérative.
    Durée de la mission: 2 mois.

  • Koppert France - Chargé d'étude en marketing

    germigny des prés 2011 - 2012 Réalisation d'un étude marketing pour la mise en place de nouveaux produits de traitement pour la vigne.
    Durée de la mission: 9 mois

Formations

  • Lycée La Bruyere

    Versailles maintenant

  • Montpellier Supagro CB2D (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2012 - 2013 Ingénieur

    Master co-habilité ENSCM/ Montpellier Supagro

  • ENSCM, Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Montpellier

    Montpellier 2012 - 2013 Ingénieur

    Chimie et bio-procédés pour un développement durable - Master co-habilité ENSCM/ Montpellier Supagro

  • University Of Helsinki (Helsinki)

    Helsinki 2012 - 2012 Studies of Biotechnology and chemistry

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Agronomique

    Montpellier 2010 - 2013 Ingénieur

    Master co-habilité ENSCM/ Montpellier Supagro
    Chimie et bioprocédés pour un développement durable.

  • Monpellier Supagro, ENSAM (Helsinki)

    Helsinki 2010 - 2012

  • Lycée Hoche

    Versailles 2008 - 2010 BCPST

