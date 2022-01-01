Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cyrille DE VALLOIS
Ajouter
Cyrille DE VALLOIS
Boulogne-Billancourt
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
RENAULT
- Chef de Projet Tolerie à l'international
Boulogne-Billancourt
2006 - 2010
Depuis mars 2010
Chef de Projet Tolerie / Industrialisation Clio IV / Bursa - Turquie
Septembre 2007 - Fevrier 2010
Chef de projet Tolerie / Industrialisation Sandero / Moscou - Russie
Septembre 2006 - Septembre 2007 :
Chef de projet Tolerie / Industrialisation Nouveau Modus / Valladolid - Espagne
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne DE LA SALLE
Françoise - Fanta KONATE
Frederique GUYETAND
Jean-Marc LE GAC
Jérome LE SAOUT
Mael JACQUEMET
Nicolas BODET
Nicolas PETIT
Pierre GUILLET
Romain ROUDOT