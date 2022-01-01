Menu

Daniel WATHLE

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Sales Management for remote sales with 15 years of experience managing sales in Europe, America and China.

Global Account Management responsabilities

Knowledge and understanding of philisofies and organisations (European, Asian, American)

Developping and maintaining productive relations with direct counterparts and Key influencers in the Customer base, resulting in true partnership

Result oriented achiever with excellent trackpad record for identifying opportunities for accelerated growth

Motivated achiever who is recognized for working excellence, integrity and innovation with best practices and disciplined attention to achieving immediate and long term goals

Accustomed to frequent international travelling on all continents

SPECIALITIES :

Negociation of sales contracts and face to face negociation at the highest level

Setting guidance line and objective to the team and to local K.A.M.'s in Asia or America

Support of my team working out the critical issues and ensuring team coordination to achieve the company business target and profit goals

Mes compétences :
International business development
Global account manager
Négociation
Chef des ventes
Management d'équipe
International management

Entreprises

  • Pulse Electronics - Regional Sales Manager - South Europe at Pulse Electronics Corporation

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2013 Regional Sales Manager for South Europe (France, Bénélux, Spain, Portugal, Italy, East Europe, Israel and South Africa) + Global Accounts (Schneider Electric, Siemens and Technicolor)

    Responsabilities for $40 000 000 yearly budget

  • Pulse Electronics - Key Account Manager at Pulse Electronics Corporation

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2009 Global Accounts Management responsabilities with $8 000 000 yearly budget (Schneider Electric, Technicolor)

    Management of O.E.M.s and distributors in France, Israel and South Africa

  • Radiall - Global Account Manager Alcatel Lucent

    ROSNY SOUS BOIS 2005 - 2008 • Global corporate contract negotiation
    • Developped and monitored annual budget of 7M€
    • Maintain a year to year growth rate
    • Management of the Key Account managers in Europe, North America and Asia
    • In charge of the price policy with the account worldwide
    • Design wins on all new programs to maximise market share
    • Strategic Marketing and anticipation and product development to have the products ready when customer needs them
    • Managing the production transfer to CEM’s and to Alcatel Lucent low costs sites
    •Consolidation, annual budget, 3 years plan, reporting to board management

  • Radiall - Business Development Manager

    ROSNY SOUS BOIS 2000 - 2005 • Application and Management of the diversification Strategy of the Radiall Wireless Division

    • Design in of new products with the targeted customers in strategic Zones (North America + Israel + Taiwan) and markets (WLAN, WIFI, WIMAX, DAB, SDARS, M2M, Médical)

    • Total sales 12M€ in 2006

  • Radiall - Export Manager Asia Pacific

    ROSNY SOUS BOIS 1997 - 2000 • In charge of Asia Pacific, Middle East, Est of Europe and Russia

    • Support of Strategic Accounts (Samsung, L.G.)

    • Sales Management for Distri’s, REP’s and Joint Venture (China, Japan, Hong Kong India)

  • Radiall - Mil-Aero Key Account Manafer

    ROSNY SOUS BOIS 1995 - 1997 • Sales Management of the Mil-Aero Key account (Thomson, Labinal, Sextant Avionic, E.A.D.S)

    • Area Manager Paris and East of France

  • RADIALL - C.S.N.E. Coopérant du Service National en Entreprice basé à Amsterdam (PAYS-BAS)

    ROSNY SOUS BOIS 1994 - 1995 * Animation du réseau de Vente indirect en Scandinavie et Bénélux
    * Coordination des actions Marketing pour le lancement des nouveaux produits en Scandinavie
    * Coordination du compte "NOKIA"

Formations

