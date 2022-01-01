Daniel WATHLE

Sales Management for remote sales with 15 years of experience managing sales in Europe, America and China.



Global Account Management responsabilities



Knowledge and understanding of philisofies and organisations (European, Asian, American)



Developping and maintaining productive relations with direct counterparts and Key influencers in the Customer base, resulting in true partnership



Result oriented achiever with excellent trackpad record for identifying opportunities for accelerated growth



Motivated achiever who is recognized for working excellence, integrity and innovation with best practices and disciplined attention to achieving immediate and long term goals



Accustomed to frequent international travelling on all continents



SPECIALITIES :



Negociation of sales contracts and face to face negociation at the highest level



Setting guidance line and objective to the team and to local K.A.M.'s in Asia or America



Support of my team working out the critical issues and ensuring team coordination to achieve the company business target and profit goals



Mes compétences :

International business development

Global account manager

Négociation

Chef des ventes

Management d'équipe

International management