Daniel WATHLE

Sales Management for remote sales with 15 years of experience managing sales in Europe, America and China.
Global Account Management responsabilities
Knowledge and understanding of philisofies and organisations (European, Asian, American)
Developping and maintaining productive relations with direct counterparts and Key influencers in the Customer base, resulting in true partnership
Result oriented achiever with excellent trackpad record for identifying opportunities for accelerated growth
Motivated achiever who is recognized for working excellence, integrity and innovation with best practices and disciplined attention to achieving immediate and long term goals
Accustomed to frequent international travelling on all continents
SPECIALITIES :
Negociation of sales contracts and face to face negociation at the highest level
Setting guidance line and objective to the team and to local K.A.M.'s in Asia or America
Support of my team working out the critical issues and ensuring team coordination to achieve the company business target and profit goals
Mes compétences :
International business development
Global account manager
Négociation
Chef des ventes
Management d'équipe
International management