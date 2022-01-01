Dankar NODJIDOUM

• QHSE Auditor tasked with the responsibility of implementing established goals and requirements of CIS QHSE management system and plans, and H§H weekly Inspections.

• QHSE training and induction programmes

• QHSE reporting and analyzing of developments

• House keeping and hygiene

• Planning for response to all foreseeable emergencies e.g. fire and electrical safety etc.

• Advise and assist the Project Manager in QHSE Management and discuss the monthly report with the Company General Management.

• Adapt, implement and control QHSE and HACCP Procedures

• Establish and maintain effective communications and coordination between Client,CIS and other project Contractors

• Principal interface with the Client SHE Representative for all HSE matters….



Mes compétences :

Auditor

QHSE