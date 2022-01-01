Menu

Dankar NODJIDOUM

Casablanca

En résumé

• QHSE Auditor tasked with the responsibility of implementing established goals and requirements of CIS QHSE management system and plans, and H§H weekly Inspections.
• QHSE training and induction programmes
• QHSE reporting and analyzing of developments
• House keeping and hygiene
• Planning for response to all foreseeable emergencies e.g. fire and electrical safety etc.
• Advise and assist the Project Manager in QHSE Management and discuss the monthly report with the Company General Management.
• Adapt, implement and control QHSE and HACCP Procedures
• Establish and maintain effective communications and coordination between Client,CIS and other project Contractors
• Principal interface with the Client SHE Representative for all HSE matters….

Mes compétences :
Auditor
QHSE

Entreprises

  • GLN - Ops HSE Coordinator, Chad

    Casablanca 2015 - maintenant Coordination of HSE activities

  • PetroChad Mangara/ Glencore - Ops HSE Coordinator, Chad

    Casablanca 2015 - maintenant Coordination of HSE activities of Oil Operations

  • CHADA FM - Ops HSE Coordinator, Chad

    Casablanca 2015 - maintenant Coordination of HSE activities

  • Catering International § Services - QHSE MANAGER

    Marseille 2010 - 2012

  • Catering International And Services - HSE Supervisor

    2003 - 2005

Formations

  • Université Du Tchad (Ndjamena)

    Ndjamena 1994 - 1997 Licence

    Anglais comme langue et Management

  • Université Du Tchad (Ndjamena)

    Ndjamena 1994 - 1997 LANGUES

    Langues avec autres disciplines comme Management des Entreprises....

    Langues. Option - J'ai acquis beaucoup d'experiences en SAFETY de construction avec Pipeline Tchad-Cameroun,Preziozo,Helmerich and Paine. Et safety alimentaire avec la CIS depuis 2004. Et une connaissance en Pest Control que j'etais Coordinateur pendant 1 an.

