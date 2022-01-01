Danny LEIRENS

CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE CEDEX2011 - maintenant2011involved to set up inventory and implementation of different markets
France (Vatry) medical CEVA
System DLx
19000 m²
CEVA Logistics
- Quality & Process manager
CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE CEDEX2009 - 20112009 involved take over and set up and move inventory of retailer non food sector
Belgium
WMS System New Dallas
72000 m²
68000 locations storage included 18000 Sku's
225 people
CEVA Logistics
- Quality & Process manager
CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE CEDEX2008 - 20082008 involved to organize stock move mobile phones and set up inventory en Cycle Count.
Belgium
WMS System DLx
Value Added Logistics
6000 m²
60 people
CEVA Logistics
- Stockcontroller
CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE CEDEX2006 - 20062006, involved to organize and set up Inventory
France (Moissy Cramayel)
144000 locations/SKu
WMS System DLx
CEVA Logistics
- Stockcontroller
CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE CEDEX2000 - 20112000 stock controller
Belgium Tongeren
Automatic storage high bay 52000 pallet locations .
Pick to light on flow racks concerning 2700 locations
12 horizontal carousel concerning 5900 locations
840 traditional picking locations and 2500 storage locations
Value Added Logistics
WMS Unas developed by TNT
320 people
I supported implementation team and managed stock move’s in different phases on different countries Sweden, France, Belgium