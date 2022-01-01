Menu

Daouda SOW

Senlis

En résumé

I am a results driven, self-motivated and resourceful financial controller with an ability to provide key financial data, support and report to assist in key business decisions. I have excellent communication skill in intercultural environment and I am able to build strong relationships both within and outside of a finance department as well as effectively communicating financial information to non-finance colleagues.

Mes compétences :
Gestion
Finance
ERP
Comptabilité
Contrôle de gestion
Budget et Controlling
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Electrolux - Financial controller

    Senlis 2012 - maintenant

  • Electrolux - Financial controller

    Senlis 2010 - 2011

  • Johnson Diversey - Contrôleur de Gestion Ventes

    2009 - 2010

  • Electrolux - Financial controller

    Senlis 2006 - 2009

Formations

  • Institut De Commerce Et De Gestion

    Paris 2004 - 2005 MASTER OF ARTS Finance Auditing and Controlling

    Finance controlling and Auditing - Compétences acquises, disciplines abordées, activités annexes.

  • ENCG (Agadir)

    Agadir 2000 - 2004 MASTER OF SCIENCES Financial Management

    Finance Controlling

  • Lycée Technique De Commerce Maurice DELAFOSSE (Dakar)

    Dakar 1987 - 2000 DEGREE CERTIFICATE Accounting Economy

    Accounting Economy

