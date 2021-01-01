Daria CHERNOVA

Direction générale | Paris2019 - maintenantThe inspirational media unveiling exceptional ladies to inspire, undertake and succeed.
In a world where role models are the keystone to create your own path, MADAMN highlights a diversity of women who excel at what they do.
Discover our daily content broadcasted across five social media platforms and on Les Echos START.
Watch our talk about women who succeed in Tech every first Monday of the month on BFM Business.
Baxter International
- HR Business Partner
Ressources humaines | Guyancourt (78280)2016 - 2018HR Business Partner:
• In partnership with the managers, identify, assess, develop and reward talents to meet current and future demands. Provide advice and counsel to fit individual and team needs for a performing and developing organization
• Implement all the HR projects and processes with business judgment
• Lead reorganization projects (including Social Plan management)
Development ＆ Training:
• Define, implement and follow up on training and development programs
• Lead the training outsourcing project
• Advise managers and employees
HR Operations and C＆B:
• Lead the Workday implementation preparation for France (3 subsidiaries)
• Develop, implement and maintain HRIS; deploy HR Ops model and tools, be the voice of the country in link with the International HR team; facilitate users’ experience and conduct change management
• Effectively leverage systems and processes to meets the needs and requirements: Main point of contact for EMEA and Global HR Operations teams, including performing testing, audits, reports
• Deal with technical cases in Compensation ＆ Benefits, incl. Equity, International Mobility
• Propose and implement best practices and solutions to improve HR efficiency
CHANEL
- HR Project Lead
Ressources humaines | Dubai2013 - 2016• Performance management: development of a new performance management tool
• Talent acquisition: international profiles recruitment (Marketing, PR, Finance)
• Talent development: competences development projects (Head office and Retail)
• Corporate communication: internal web site management
• HR Budgets for Middle East: consolidation and reporting (headcounts, FTE, staff cost)
Le Palais des Thes
- HR Business Partner
Paris2013 - 2013• Talent acquisition: recruitment of permanent contracts and interns (Retail, Digital, Marketing)
• Talent development: support for managers and employees, searching for training programs
• On-boarding program: on-boarding process design, welcome booklet writing
• Industrial relations: employees representatives and health & security meeting organization, minutes of the meeting, employees representatives election follow-up
• Well-being at work: stress prevention action-plan, work with an ergonomist
• Job descriptions project: job descriptions harmonization, communication around the “Job desc book”