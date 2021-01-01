Menu

Daria CHERNOVA

  • Cofounder
  • RENOWME
  • Cofounder

Paris

En résumé

L'entrepreneuriat comme art de vivre.

Entreprises

  • RENOWME - Cofounder

    Direction générale | Paris 2020 - maintenant

  • MADAMN - Cofounder

    Direction générale | Paris 2019 - maintenant The inspirational media unveiling exceptional ladies to inspire, undertake and succeed.

    In a world where role models are the keystone to create your own path, MADAMN highlights a diversity of women who excel at what they do.

    Discover our daily content broadcasted across five social media platforms and on Les Echos START.

    Watch our talk about women who succeed in Tech every first Monday of the month on BFM Business.

  • Baxter International - HR Business Partner

    Ressources humaines | Guyancourt (78280) 2016 - 2018 HR Business Partner:
    • In partnership with the managers, identify, assess, develop and reward talents to meet current and future demands. Provide advice and counsel to fit individual and team needs for a performing and developing organization
    • Implement all the HR projects and processes with business judgment
    • Lead reorganization projects (including Social Plan management)

    Development ＆ Training:
    • Define, implement and follow up on training and development programs
    • Lead the training outsourcing project
    • Advise managers and employees

    HR Operations and C＆B:
    • Lead the Workday implementation preparation for France (3 subsidiaries)
    • Develop, implement and maintain HRIS; deploy HR Ops model and tools, be the voice of the country in link with the International HR team; facilitate users’ experience and conduct change management
    • Effectively leverage systems and processes to meets the needs and requirements: Main point of contact for EMEA and Global HR Operations teams, including performing testing, audits, reports
    • Deal with technical cases in Compensation ＆ Benefits, incl. Equity, International Mobility
    • Propose and implement best practices and solutions to improve HR efficiency

  • CHANEL - HR Project Lead

    Ressources humaines | Dubai 2013 - 2016 • Performance management: development of a new performance management tool

    • Talent acquisition: international profiles recruitment (Marketing, PR, Finance)

    • Talent development: competences development projects (Head office and Retail)

    • Corporate communication: internal web site management

    • HR Budgets for Middle East: consolidation and reporting (headcounts, FTE, staff cost)

  • Le Palais des Thes - HR Business Partner

    Paris 2013 - 2013 • Talent acquisition: recruitment of permanent contracts and interns (Retail, Digital, Marketing)

    • Talent development: support for managers and employees, searching for training programs

    • On-boarding program: on-boarding process design, welcome booklet writing

    • Industrial relations: employees representatives and health & security meeting organization, minutes of the meeting, employees representatives election follow-up

    • Well-being at work: stress prevention action-plan, work with an ergonomist

    • Job descriptions project: job descriptions harmonization, communication around the “Job desc book”

    • Administration & Pay: whole administration & pay process management, dismissals administration

  • Guess - Boutique Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2011 • Team Management (13 Sales Assistants): recruitment, training, coaching, assessment

    • Business development: business analysis (turnover, sales KPIs) and action-plan design

    • Back office: stock management (inventories, orders, deliveries), cash-desk management

  • Disney Store / Sephora / Comptoir des Cotonniers / Givenchy Parfums / Bare Minerals / Erborian - Sales

    2008 - 2010

  • Direction Informatique des Services Financiers de la Banque Postale - HR Assistant

    2007 - 2007 • Coordination role between the HRD Global Department and the local site on HR issues

    • HR coordination: on-boarding program, personnel administration, internal communication

Formations

