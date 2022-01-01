Retail
David DEBARGE
David DEBARGE
CUGNAUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CS SI
- Responsable compte CNES
2010 - maintenant
STUDEC
- Ingénieur commercial
Ivry-sur-Seine
2008 - 2010
SOGETI High Tech
- Ingénieur commercial agence spatiale
TOULOUSE
2000 - 2008
Formations
Université Lille Polytech'Lille
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1994 - 1997
IMA
Réseau
Anaïs BOUDOIRE
Elisabeth ROQUES
Geraldine LAMBERT
Jean-Claude GUILLAUMÉ
Laurent GALY
Michel CUYEU
Nicolas FROUVELLE
Philippe RONCIN
Philippe THIELS
Pierre FERRIERE
