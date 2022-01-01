Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
David ZARROUK
Ajouter
David ZARROUK
PUTEAUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ims health
- Directeur des sales specialist
PUTEAUX
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Camille BIHAR
François GUILBERT
Ingrid CHAUDAGNE
Jérémy HOLOFFE
Manel SAÏDANI
Massoud TOUSSI
Orianne BARGELLI
Patrick HERRMANN
Stéphane LE MASSON - LE FORESTIER DE VENDEUVRE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z