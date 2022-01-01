Dejan MILIC

IMS Health
- Commercial Implementation Services and Market Research Services Senior Consultant
PUTEAUX2004 - maintenantI'm holding a senior consultant position at IMS Health France, with a particular focus on the delivery of customised service offerings to IMS customers via a wide range of delivery methods, applications and technologies.
In this role, I draw on extensive experience of implementing and rolling out SFE and marketing technology solutions at IMS France, and the deployment of systems across French client sites.
I'm with IMS for more than 8 years, and I've held 2 positions in software development and marketing.
More recently, I've been responsible for implementing the new generation of IMS analytical tools in the sales force effectiveness and market research area.
My main area of expertise lays on deep understanding of IMS numerous data sources and the perfect understanding of the customers' environment.
Before joining IMS I've been a former employee of a big pharmaceutical company for 9 years in Drug Research and Development.