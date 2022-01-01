Menu

Julie MAES

PUTEAUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing stratégique

Entreprises

  • IMS Health - Client Service analyst

    PUTEAUX 2015 - maintenant - Fully utilise all IMS core processes and tools to provide integrated analyses to clients
    - Execute the day-to-day management of clients and develop a high level of visibility with key client contacts ensuring regular updating of clients’ needs
    - Prepare and give presentations & workshops including diagnoses of issues, recommendations for action and related advice that are aligned to client objectives and that have quantifiable value for the client.
    - Identify revenue opportunities (In collaboration with Account Manager)

  • IMS Health - Account Manager sales and services

    PUTEAUX 2013 - 2015 - Development of studies and data production follow up (SFE, market access, marketing)
    - Commercial opportunity development
    - IMS tools and IMS data formation
    - Team project
    - Data and market analysis

  • Abbott Laboratories - Junior product manager

    Rungis 2013 - 2013 - Coordination of regional projects & collaboration with selling team
    - Work with corporate teams (regulatory affairs, medical, legal & accounts departments…)
    - Support to sales force / Creation of promotional tools
    - Participation of regional meetings
    - Participation to team building activities & oral presentation during seminar
    - Field visit with a sales representative

  • Laboratoire Evo2lution - Innovation strategy advisor

    2012 - 2013 - « Concept Lab » creation
    - Mix Marketing development
    - Marketing studies and promotional campaign

  • MABLife - Marketing Manager

    2011 - 2012 - Create promotional tools to increase visibility and attractiveness of company
    - Develop commercial activity
    - R&D projects follow up

  • IDIS - Project Manager Assistant

    2011 - 2011 - Project development in consulting area
    - Event organization and promotion (CHEMReg, Espace et Luxe, NEST, Polepharma meetings)
    - International project with external companies

Formations

Réseau