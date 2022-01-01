Julie MAES

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing stratégique
Entreprises
IMS Health
- Client Service analyst
PUTEAUX2015 - maintenant- Fully utilise all IMS core processes and tools to provide integrated analyses to clients
- Execute the day-to-day management of clients and develop a high level of visibility with key client contacts ensuring regular updating of clients’ needs
- Prepare and give presentations & workshops including diagnoses of issues, recommendations for action and related advice that are aligned to client objectives and that have quantifiable value for the client.
- Identify revenue opportunities (In collaboration with Account Manager)
IMS Health
- Account Manager sales and services
PUTEAUX2013 - 2015- Development of studies and data production follow up (SFE, market access, marketing)
- Commercial opportunity development
- IMS tools and IMS data formation
- Team project
- Data and market analysis
Abbott Laboratories
- Junior product manager
Rungis 2013 - 2013- Coordination of regional projects & collaboration with selling team
- Work with corporate teams (regulatory affairs, medical, legal & accounts departments…)
- Support to sales force / Creation of promotional tools
- Participation of regional meetings
- Participation to team building activities & oral presentation during seminar
- Field visit with a sales representative