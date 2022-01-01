Hi!



Nowadays living in Sweden after moving from France in 2000.

Graduated from LEA in 2000, wanted to see something new as well as learn a non-common language.

After a school year of intensiv Swedish classes I was able to speak the language fluently and eventually find a job here as I was really keen on staying.

After 2 years at Thule Sweden AB, I left the Swedish countryside and moved to Gothenburg. From the countryside to a major city but from a big company to a much smaller one! In both cases the changes have only been positiv!

From my 2 years experience at Thule I learned to work in a large structure with a firm hierarchy, on an international market.

Today working in a smaller company taught me to be more independant, flexible. And I also work with a very interesting product range. Our customers are mainly in Sweden, though we have some in both Norway and Finland. We supply our customers with whatever they need, that is the reason why we are always looking for new contacts in the steel world.

Best regards

Julie Maes



Mes compétences :

Trade