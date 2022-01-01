De Filippis ARNAULT

Menu

10 years of experience in pharmaceutical subcontracting

- Used to the high requirements of the pharma players worldwide;

- Result driven culture: anticipation, pragmatism and efficiency to meet the timelines and the objectives;

- Promotion of rigour, tenacity and open dialog, supported by a strong scientific background, in order to build sustainable partnerships;

- Creativity, reactivity and flexibility at the service of the ordering customers to succeed with ambitious and innovating projects.

Mes compétences :
Chimie fine
Gestion de projet
Recherche scientifique
Chimie analytique
API
Marketing
Affaires réglementaires
Encadrement
Relations clients

  • Valdepharm - FAREVA - API Director

    Val-de-Reuil 2011 - maintenant Member of the committee board, in charge of all the chemical activities of the site: 2 production workshops (22 reactors, 120 m3) and 75 colleagues. Production of standard APIs and intermediates as well as sterile APIs.

    Also responsible for the chemical activities supporting and promoting the production: marketing, project management, R&D, cGMPs compliance, Industrial transfer…

    Examples of achievements:

    - Annual production: +45% output
    - Deviation / non conformity: -50%
    - Annual turnover: +15%
    - More than 10 process scaled-up in production
    - ANSM and FDA certifications granted

  • Valdepharm - FAREVA - R&D Manager

    Val-de-Reuil 2007 - 2011 In charge of a multidisciplinary team composed of 12 colleagues. Missions focused on the transformation of the site from a pure production site into an independent CMO after the acquisition by FAREVA. Chemical process development and scale-up, marketing activities, analytical development, project management.

    Examples of achievements:

    - Implementation of the R&D team (organization & equipments)
    - Implementation of the Project Management team
    - Development of a portfolio of generic APIs
    - More than 15 process developed and scaled-up
    - Submission of 8 CEPs (and USDMF as well)

  • ACTIVATION - R&D projects leader

    2004 - 2007 Responsible for the development of industrial processes for cosmetic and pharma companies. The scope of the mission included the whole cycle of the project starting from the commercial offers till the final reporting and the technical support.

    Examples of achievements:

    - More than 10 processes developed
    - 2 patents submitted

