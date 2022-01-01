De Filippis ARNAULT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rouen dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
10 years of experience in pharmaceutical subcontracting
- Used to the high requirements of the pharma players worldwide;
- Result driven culture: anticipation, pragmatism and efficiency to meet the timelines and the objectives;
- Promotion of rigour, tenacity and open dialog, supported by a strong scientific background, in order to build sustainable partnerships;
- Creativity, reactivity and flexibility at the service of the ordering customers to succeed with ambitious and innovating projects.
Mes compétences :
Chimie fine
Gestion de projet
Recherche scientifique
Chimie analytique
API
Marketing
Affaires réglementaires
Encadrement
Relations clients