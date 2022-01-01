Deepak SINGH

Focused and goal oriented professional with demonstrated success in developing and optimizing business efficiency. Outstanding ability to juggle many tasks yet delivers significant results. Established integrity, quality and professionalism as a leader to provide clients with broad array of technical services and business development that improve efficiency of Supply Chain and business operations. Recognized for professionalism, positive mental attitude, commitment to excellence and demonstrated ability to communicate and working with senior management, associates, and customers. Excellent interpersonal skills, able to communicate and collaborate effectively with co-workers at all levels. Self-motivated and able to work independently or in a team. Able to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines under pressure. Effective written and verbal skills from both business operations and client base perspectives.



Mes compétences :

Consultative Selling

Management

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management