Degueurce ROMUALD

Chassiers

En résumé

RESPONSABLE DE PRODUCTION ET MÉTHODES

Mes compétences :
English
International
International mobility
Mobility
Management operationnel

Entreprises

  • Association Bethanie - Chef de service

    Chassiers 2016 - maintenant

  • Anett - Responsable de production

    Sainte-Radegonde 2013 - 2016 ANETT (Blois)
    * Équipe : 80 personnes.

  • OPAL Co, Ltd - Directeur

    2009 - 2011 Création d'une usine d'injection plastique. Sous traitance de packaging pour le cosmétique.

  • Gremco Asia Co, Ltd - Operation Director

    2002 - 2009 GREMCO, a French manufacturer of cable protector (heater and mechanical protection). Used in automotive market with an annual turnover of about U.S.D $10 millions.

    Based in: Bangkok, Thailand

  • Automaxi - Operation Manager

    Marseille 2000 - 2002 AUTOMAXI, a France based world-leading manufacturer of mechanicals parts for car industry, is the European supplier in manufacturing and commercializing Roof Rack for car manufacturer.

    Based in: Bangkok, Thailand

  • Euro Asia Co, Ltd - Production Manager

    1996 - 2000 Connectic Metallo, a France based world-leading manufacturer of passive electronic components for customers electronics industry, and Euro Asia Connectors Co., its Thailand based international division with 400 employees, is the world number one supplier in manufacturing and commercializing Scart connectors and Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) connectors with an annual turnover of about U.S.D $15 millions.

    Based in: Bangkok, Thailand

  • Connectic Metallo - Responsable de production

    1995 - 1996
    EURO ASIA CONNECTORS (Bangkok) * Responsable de production
    * 2 techniciens français
    * 40 techniciens Thaïs.

  • AIR FRANCE - Technicien de maintenance

    Roissy CDG 1990 - 1992 Maintenance des systèmes primaires sur A300 et Boeing 747.

Formations

Réseau