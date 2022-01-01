Degueurce ROMUALD

2009 - 2011Création d'une usine d'injection plastique. Sous traitance de packaging pour le cosmétique.
Gremco Asia Co, Ltd
- Operation Director
2002 - 2009GREMCO, a French manufacturer of cable protector (heater and mechanical protection). Used in automotive market with an annual turnover of about U.S.D $10 millions.
Based in: Bangkok, Thailand
Automaxi
- Operation Manager
Marseille 2000 - 2002AUTOMAXI, a France based world-leading manufacturer of mechanicals parts for car industry, is the European supplier in manufacturing and commercializing Roof Rack for car manufacturer.
Based in: Bangkok, Thailand
Euro Asia Co, Ltd
- Production Manager
1996 - 2000Connectic Metallo, a France based world-leading manufacturer of passive electronic components for customers electronics industry, and Euro Asia Connectors Co., its Thailand based international division with 400 employees, is the world number one supplier in manufacturing and commercializing Scart connectors and Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) connectors with an annual turnover of about U.S.D $15 millions.
Based in: Bangkok, Thailand
Connectic Metallo
- Responsable de production
1995 - 1996
EURO ASIA CONNECTORS (Bangkok) * Responsable de production
* 2 techniciens français
* 40 techniciens Thaïs.
AIR FRANCE
- Technicien de maintenance
Roissy CDG 1990 - 1992Maintenance des systèmes primaires sur A300 et Boeing 747.