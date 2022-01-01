Del`peso BELEN

1990 - 2009I started as an engineering assistant, performing also Admin, HHRR and finance tasks. due to the growing of our Iberia office, I'm now fully dedicated to Admin, HHRR and Finance. For that I take care of the day to day office, taking care of the company cars, benefits, payrolls, office lay out, checking and approval of invoices, etc. I have also established good relationships witht he different suppliers, landlord, etc., to obtain the best conditions for our office. I also organize events and help other departments when they need. My report line is actually in Paris, and since the beginning I learned to prioritize my job and take decissions.