Delannoy THIBAULT

LILLE

Mes compétences :
Administration réseaux
Administration système
Système d'information
Maintenance informatique
Réseaux informatiques & sécurité
Dépannage informatique
Voix sur IP
Fibre optique
ADSL
Architecture SI
Support client
Service client
Gestion de la relation client
VMware
UNIX
PC Hardware
Oracle
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Internet Explorer
Merise Methodology
Linux Debian
GSM
BlackBerry
Adobe Photoshop

  • Travel Planet - Integration

    2017 - 2018 Technicien support dans un premier temps suivi d'une évolution au service Intégration : Mise en production de la solution proposez aux clients par l'entreprise.
    Intégration outils de réservation de voyages d'affaires dans un Environnement Numérique de Travail.

  • OVH - Technicien IT VOIP telecom

    Roubaix 2015 - 2017 Garant de la satisfaction client, Support utilisateur, pilotage de maintenance/depannage

  • Bouygues Telecom - Technicien support xDSL / Fibre

    Meudon 2014 - 2015 Assistance résolution de problématiques clients.
    Vente de bouquets TV en annexe et autres options.

  • A T Kearney - Technicien IT

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Technicien Support IT
    Veille technologique
    câblage bâtiment / baies de brassage
    maintenance PC (Lenovo only Tseries) / Blackberry Mobile
    Traitement des demandes utilisateurs
    Proximité + externe
    Montage vidéo pour présentation CEO / animation / seminaire

  • Ecole ETS Iris

    Paris 2012 - 2013 BTS

    Environnements : Windows 2000/xp/Vista/7, Server 2000/2003/2012 ;
    Unix : Debian / fedora 10 / Ubuntu
    Virtualisations : VMWare / VirtualBox
    Réseaux : Formation sur matériel Cisco (routeurs/VOIP Cisco phone) ; Cisco Packet Tracer ;
    Modélisation : Merise
    SGBD : Oracle (notions), SQLServer
    Bureautique : Pack Office, IE, Photoshop, Sony vegas pro,Microsoft Lync

  • Epitech

    Lille 2010 - 2011 un an de formation

    L'organisation, la methode, la logique

