Delecroix-Marescaux LAURENCE

HARNES

En résumé

20 ans d'expérience au sein de grands groupes internationaux industriels (cosmétiques/parfums, agro-alimentaire) , Spécialiste Customer Service Export / Logistique Internationale, Douane, bilingue Anglais, SAP SD-MM
Certification internationale Supply Chain

Mes compétences :
CUSTOMER SERVICE
Commerce international incoterm, credoc
Gestion de projet
Gestion des stocks et approvisionnement
Sap SD/MM
Supply chain
Conduite du changement
Enseignement supérieur
Douane
Logistique Internationale
APICS CPIM Basics of Supply Chain Management

Entreprises

  • McCain Foods - Responsable Service Clients Export

    HARNES 2013 - maintenant
    Project Leader : Conformité export & douane (audit, procédures, formation)

    Management de deux équipes (6 en France, 2 aux Pays Bas) au sein du Service Client Continental Europe:
    B to B (Retail, Food, Industrie) pour marques distributeurs (France, Europe, Export)
    Mc Cain International ( Middle East, Amérique du Sud, Afrique du Sud, Inde, Asie, Australie)
    Emerging markets

  • Coty - Chargée de projets Supply Chain

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Etude préparatoire, support analytique, adaptation des processus opérationnels SAP pour mise en place nouvelle organisation Global Deployment Europe & USA (gestion des flux de 8 usines et 10 centres logistiques).

  • COTY Prestige -  Customer Service - Chargée de filiales EMEA & Asie Pacifique

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Coordination logistique & commerciale, gestion des flux d’approvisionnement,
    du niveau de stock, analyse des ruptures, arbitrage.
    Reporting Indicateurs de Performance (OTIF), optimisation taux service client
    Participation à la mise en place SAP(SD/MM), formation, support Key User

  • Unilever - Team Leader Export Customer Service

    Rueil-Malmaison 1999 - 2006 Gestion des lancements & campagnes promotionnelles, analyse prévision ventes
    Coordination des flux d’approvisionnements des filiales Grand Export

  • ELIZABETH ARDEN - Acheteur Indirect / Hors Production

    1997 - 1999 Corporate Travel / Réunions / Evenements / Fournitures / Formation

  • Elizabeth Arden - Assistante du Directeur Europe Materials Management

    1993 - 1997

Formations

Réseau