Delhoum MEHDI

I am currently working as Senior Project leadership Manager within GE Power on complex trunkey projects.



Over 10 years of international successful experience in Basic, Detail Engineering & Construction activities for turnkey overseas projects, I have developed an increasingly responsible role in project management where technical versatility, result-driven approach and solid experience in all facets of turnkey project execution can contribute to significant successes.

Dedication, responsiveness, entrepreneurship and a continuous drive for improvement are the values I have devoted and devoting to promote overall business growth.



Mes compétences :

Amélioration Continue

Électrique

Génie électrique

Gestion de projet

Management

Management qualité

Optimisation

Production

Qualité

Systèmes de production