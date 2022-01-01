Menu

Delhoum MEHDI

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

I am currently working as Senior Project leadership Manager within GE Power on complex trunkey projects.

Over 10 years of international successful experience in Basic, Detail Engineering & Construction activities for turnkey overseas projects, I have developed an increasingly responsible role in project management where technical versatility, result-driven approach and solid experience in all facets of turnkey project execution can contribute to significant successes.
Dedication, responsiveness, entrepreneurship and a continuous drive for improvement are the values I have devoted and devoting to promote overall business growth.

Mes compétences :
Amélioration Continue
Électrique
Génie électrique
Gestion de projet
Management
Management qualité
Optimisation
Production
Qualité
Systèmes de production

Entreprises

  • General Electric - SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Project management Kusile and Medupi Power Station (12 x 798MW) (200 MEUR).

    Scope: Provide an integrated, standardized control and instrumentation system (DCS) with field instrumentation and actuation for the complete Medupi & Kusile power station (Power Island units 1 to 6 and balance of plant) including all associated auxiliary and ancillary plant and works.

    Customer : ESKOM
    Project: KUSILE & MEDUPI POWER PLANTS – Located in SOUTH AFRICA.

    -Project and contract Management with contract agreement based on FIDIC Conditions of Contract for Plant and Design Build.
    -Planning establishment and follow up, set up and re-set-up of all phases of the project execution with customer and subcontractors.
    -Follow up of project progress & ensure conformity with scope, cost & schedule.
    -Follow up of sales / invoices (progress billing) according to the contract.
    -Management of the design office based in several countries. Review and validation of design activities. Direct investigation & resolution of problems pertaining to design.
    -Responsible of every aspects/works related to FAT.
    -Responsible of monthly project review & reporting and ensure cost, budget, planning, quality and risk & opportunities are adequately managed and addressed.
    -Coordination and support of site activities during execution phase (installation, testing and commissioning).
    -Monitor resource forecasts.
    -Coordination and planning of site works during Power Plant outages.
    -Maintenance programs coordination, definition of services and planning of associated activities (system health monitoring, surveillance, inspection, repair and replacement of parts, implementation of design modification).
    -Spare part management, identification of required spares part (development of proposal).
    -Management of claims (extension of time) and Variation Orders for additional engineering and site works.

  • General Electric - PROJECT DIRECTOR

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Project management CP2 (12 MEUR).
    Scope: 8 Nuclear Power Plants 900MW. Revamping of 8 Excitation Systems for EDF Nuclear Power Plant, including the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of excitation & regulation cubicles.
    Customer: EDF (CNEPE).
    Project: CP2 900 MW POWER PLANTS – Located in FRANCE.

    -Project Management from contract signature until site activities completion (installation & commissioning) & follow up of the warranty period.
    -Planning establishment (MSP) and follow up, co-ordination, set up and re-set-up of all phases of the project execution with customer and subcontractors / identification of key milestones.
    -Stakeholders management: direct interface with customer, suppliers and subcontractors.
    -Follow up of sales / invoices according to the contract.
    -Follow project progress & ensure conformity with scope, cost & schedule.
    -Supervision of site activities & organisation of training on site for customer.
    -Management of the design office. Review and validation of design activities and documentation. Direct investigation & resolution of problems pertaining to design.
    -Ensure objective, scope and deliverables are clearly defined and executed as per contract.
    -Coordination and planning of site works during Power Plant outages.
    -Management of claims (extension of time) and Variation Orders for additional engineering and site works.

  • General Electric - PROJECT DIRECTOR

    Paris 2010 - maintenant Project management AMONT (45 MEUR).
    Scope: Security system for oil/gas pipeline. Protection of oil and gas facilities and transmission substation through Access control, CCTV and perimeter system.
    Customer: SONATRACH (OIL & GAZ infrastructure).
    Project: AMONT – Located in Algeria.

    -Project Management from contract signature until site activities completion (installation & commissioning) & follow up of the warranty period.
    -Co-ordinate all phases of project execution with Suppliers & Subcontractors
    -Prepare & agree with customer the Project Co-ordination Procedure.
    -Planning establishment (MSP) and follow up.
    -Responsible of every aspects/works related to FAT.
    -Management of the design office. Review and validation of design activities and documentations. Direct investigation & resolution of problems pertaining to design.
    -Stakeholders management: direct interface with customer, suppliers and subcontractors.
    -Follow up of sales / invoices according to the contract.
    -Prepares construction estimation, specifications, bill of quantities, checking of subcontractor’s commercial and technical proposal and evaluate vendor’s quotation and technical offering.
    -Follow up of cost & schedule performance indicators.
    -Organisation of training on site for customer.
    -Supervision of site activities (installation, testing and commissioning) and coordination of subcontractors on site.
    -Monitor resource forecasts.
    -Ensure objective, scope and deliverables are clearly defined and executed as per contract.
    -FAT & SIT Punch items follow up
    -Spare part management, identification of required spares part (establishment of proposal).
    -Management of claims (extension of time) and Variation Orders for additional engineering and site works.

  • CEGELEC - PROJECT MANAGER

    Saint-Denis 2008 - 2010 Project management in an international context (20 MEUR).
    Scope: Security system for oil/gas pipeline. Protection of oil and gas
    facilities and transmission substation through Access control, CCTV and
    perimeter system.
    Customers: SONATRACH (OIL & GAZ infrastructure).

    Project: AMONT – Located in Algeria.
    -Project management from contract signature until site activities completion
    (installation & commissioning).
    -Interface with other project specialists, co-ordination of technical activities
    performed inside or outside the Company.
    -Strong organisational and able to manage a multi-disciplinary & multi-cultural
    team.
    -Procurement (Requisition, Evaluation, Negotiation, Monitoring and Inspection).
    -Involved in engineering analysis & design.
    -Interface engineering on critical interface issues and review of engineering
    packages.
    -Supervising FAT with customer.
    -Planning establishment and follow up.
    -Follow project progress & ensure conformity with scope, cost & schedule.

    During site execution (Algeria) - Position: Site Director.
    -Supervising site activities.
    -Hiring onshore employees / management of local resources.
    -Supervising subcontractors and ensuring that work is executed as per contact.
    -Analyse and control RFQ (Request for Quotation) and subcontractor’s contracts.
    -Organisation of training on site for customer.
    -Prepares construction estimation, specifications, bill of quantities, checking of
    subcontractor’s commercial and technical proposal and evaluate vendor’s
    quotation and technical offering.
    -Directs investigation & resolution of field-initiated problems pertaining to design
    & engineering

  • AREVA - Project Manager

    Paris La Defense 2007 - 2008 Project management in an international context (300 KEUR->2 MEUR).
    Scope: SCADA & TELECOM cubicles within electrical substations.
    Customers: GE, QEWC, SIEMENS, ABB.
    Project: Ras Abu Fontas B2, ORYX, Laffan Refinery, Station V – Located in Qatar.

    -Management and coordination of 7 projects simultaneously from contract signature until site activities completion (installation, testing and commissioning) & follow up of the warranty period.
    -Follow project progress & ensure conformity with scope, cost & schedule.
    -Planning establishment & identification of key milestones and follow up.
    -Identification of Risk (mainly technical aspects) and opportunities.
    -Stakeholders management: direct interface with customer, suppliers and subcontractors.
    -Supervision of site activities (installation, testing and commissioning) and coordination of subcontractors on site.
    -Drive weekly meetings between site and design office to ensure design issues are recorded and adequately addressed.
    -Maintain effective and continuous communication with the entire project team.
    -Management of Variation Orders (change order) for additional engineering and site works.
    -Provide right level of site support to customers in a timely and cost- effective manner.
    -Obtain Acceptance Certificate from customers.

Formations

Réseau