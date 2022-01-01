Delia GERVASONI

Mes compétences :
Gestion de la relation client
Gestion de projet
Négociation commerciale
Développement commercial
Marketing stratégique
Marketing opérationnel
Mobilité internationale
Gestion de portefeuille
Compte clé
Analyse de données
Entreprises
Accor
- Leisure Sales Coordinator
Paris2014 - 2015Accor North America, Central America and the Caribbean
Catalina Marketing
- Marketing Consultant
Boulogne Billancourt2013 - 2013Mission: Developed Retailer's revenues via in-store commercial actions (promotions, customized messages and incentives via coupons) and generated loyalty
- Analyzed consumers purchasing behavior using Catalina CRM tools and database (2 million transactions analyzed per day and 2 years of shopper history)
- Liaised daily with Client Central Office to program, execute and track annual marketing plans to recruit new customers and developed clients value
- Coordinated projects and in-house teams dedicated to the Account (Operations, Graphic Designers and Market Researchers)
- Liaised daily with Regional and supermarket Directors and developed localized in-store actions to achieve strategic objectives
- Followed KPIs (via Catalina CRM tools) and budget, developed corrective actions
- Presented results and ROI to the Client Central Team
Hyatt
- Sales Assistant
Paris2012 - 2012Mission: Maximized a five star hotel's revenues: housing and catering functions
- Developed and managed my client portfolio (corporate clients and travel agencies)
- Handled sales enquiries
- Created sales offers and followed-up
- Conducted clients' meetings and site inspections
- Negotiated rates and sales conditions, drew up contracts
- Performed daily sales calls and sales activities
- Assisted the sales department for business correspondence and general administrative
Corsica Ferries
- Marketing Assistant
Bastia 2011 - 2011Mission: Measured the annual Shipping company's customer satisfaction
- Led two satisfaction surveys (April and July 2011): 16 trips assessed and 4000 forms collected
- Data entry and analysis (QuestionData Software)
- Created satisfaction surveys report for internal use and press release
- Booking Agent: individuals, freight companies, travel agencies
Formations
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (Hong Kong)
Hong Kong2012 - 2012Echange Académique, International Business & Marketing