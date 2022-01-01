Menu

Delia GERVASONI

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de la relation client
Gestion de projet
Négociation commerciale
Développement commercial
Marketing stratégique
Marketing opérationnel
Mobilité internationale
Gestion de portefeuille
Compte clé
Analyse de données

Entreprises

  • Accor - Leisure Sales Coordinator

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Accor North America, Central America and the Caribbean

  • Catalina Marketing - Marketing Consultant

    Boulogne Billancourt 2013 - 2013 Mission: Developed Retailer's revenues via in-store commercial actions (promotions, customized messages and incentives via coupons) and generated loyalty
    - Analyzed consumers purchasing behavior using Catalina CRM tools and database (2 million transactions analyzed per day and 2 years of shopper history)
    - Liaised daily with Client Central Office to program, execute and track annual marketing plans to recruit new customers and developed clients value
    - Coordinated projects and in-house teams dedicated to the Account (Operations, Graphic Designers and Market Researchers)
    - Liaised daily with Regional and supermarket Directors and developed localized in-store actions to achieve strategic objectives
    - Followed KPIs (via Catalina CRM tools) and budget, developed corrective actions
    - Presented results and ROI to the Client Central Team

  • Hyatt - Sales Assistant

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Mission: Maximized a five star hotel's revenues: housing and catering functions
    - Developed and managed my client portfolio (corporate clients and travel agencies)
    - Handled sales enquiries
    - Created sales offers and followed-up
    - Conducted clients' meetings and site inspections
    - Negotiated rates and sales conditions, drew up contracts
    - Performed daily sales calls and sales activities
    - Assisted the sales department for business correspondence and general administrative

  • Corsica Ferries - Marketing Assistant

    Bastia 2011 - 2011 Mission: Measured the annual Shipping company's customer satisfaction
    - Led two satisfaction surveys (April and July 2011): 16 trips assessed and 4000 forms collected
    - Data entry and analysis (QuestionData Software)
    - Created satisfaction surveys report for internal use and press release
    - Booking Agent: individuals, freight companies, travel agencies

Formations

  • The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (Hong Kong)

    Hong Kong 2012 - 2012 Echange Académique, International Business & Marketing

  • Skema Business School

    Sophia Antipolis 2010 - 2014 MSc Web-Marketing & International Project Management

  • IUT Nice-Côte D'Azur

    Nice 2008 - 2010 DUT Techniques de Commercialisation

Réseau