Delia STINGA

I am a Software Manager at Digitaleo, a company developing a cloud-based marketing solution. In this role I manage an agile team of passionate software engineers and help them boost their performance and collaborate effectively. We develop and maintain a SaaS application and several APIs for our clients, as well as for internal use.

Before joining Digitaleo, I did consulting as a software developer, mainly in web development. During this period of self-employment I learned a lot of things, how to listen to what clients want and how to accomplish that in a way that suits them best.

I am passionate about my work and while I enjoy all aspects of my job, I think my favorite part is coaching my team members so they can reach their full potential.

Specialities : Organization and management skills, Agile methodology, Scrum master, continuous integration and deployment, AngularJS, JavaScript, PHP, Zend Framework, MongoDB, MySQL.

  • Digitaleo - Software Manager

    Rennes 2014 - maintenant In charge of a team of up to 10 people responsable for delivering highly available products for our clients.

    Missions:
    * Building and maintaining an effective team
    * Coaching and motivating team members to their optimum performance levels and career development
    * Scrum master
    * Contributing to product design, development and support

  • Digitaleo - Software Engineer

    Rennes 2013 - 2014 Design, architecture and development of a SaaS solution for multi-channel marketing campaigns ( SMS, Email, Mobile website, Voice and Social media ).
    Project management.

    Technologies: Zend Framework, AngularJS, jQuery

  • Digitaleo - Consulting Software Engineer

    Rennes 2012 - 2013 Design and development of a SaaS solution for multi-channel marketing campaigns.

  • Adinlive - Consulting Software Engineer

    2009 - 2012 Design and development of a SaaS ad serving platform enabling publishers and ad networks to manage digital advertising campaigns.

  • West University of Timisoara - Research Assistant Professor

    2007 - 2008 Preparing and leading technical training.
    Student management.
    Teaching experience.

