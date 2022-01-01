Delia STINGA

I am a Software Manager at Digitaleo, a company developing a cloud-based marketing solution. In this role I manage an agile team of passionate software engineers and help them boost their performance and collaborate effectively. We develop and maintain a SaaS application and several APIs for our clients, as well as for internal use.



Before joining Digitaleo, I did consulting as a software developer, mainly in web development. During this period of self-employment I learned a lot of things, how to listen to what clients want and how to accomplish that in a way that suits them best.



I am passionate about my work and while I enjoy all aspects of my job, I think my favorite part is coaching my team members so they can reach their full potential.



Specialities : Organization and management skills, Agile methodology, Scrum master, continuous integration and deployment, AngularJS, JavaScript, PHP, Zend Framework, MongoDB, MySQL.