Menu

Diane LAGRANGE

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

LONDON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Europe
Market Research
Marketing
MMO
Publishing
Research
Video
Video games

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.diane-lagrange.ddab.ru

  • ICO Partners Ltd - Founding Partner and Consultant

    2008 - maintenant Consultant on development and servicing of online games and virtual worlds, specialized on the European market.

  • Ubisoft France - Stage Assistante Chef de Produit

    Montreuil 2005 - 2005 6 months internship
    Market research and marketing campaigns - worked on Far Cry Instincts, Delta Force : Black Hawk Down, The Bard's Tale, Blazing Angels : Squadrons of WWII, Darkwatch, Heroes of Might and Magic V

  • NCsoft Europe Ltd - Product Development Assistant

    2005 - 2007 Business Development
    Relationships with 3rd party developers
    Project reviews and business evaluations
    Market research and analysis

  • Publicis UK - Account Manager Assistant Internship

    2004 - 2004

  • M10 - Stage Attachee de Presse Rock et Metal

    2002 - 2003

  • Carat France - Stage Assistante Chargee de Budget

    2001 - 2001

Formations

Réseau