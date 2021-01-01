Diane LAGRANGE

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Europe
Market Research
Marketing
MMO
Publishing
Research
Video
Video games
Entreprises
ICO Partners Ltd
- Founding Partner and Consultant
2008 - maintenantConsultant on development and servicing of online games and virtual worlds, specialized on the European market.
Ubisoft France
- Stage Assistante Chef de Produit
Montreuil2005 - 20056 months internship
Market research and marketing campaigns - worked on Far Cry Instincts, Delta Force : Black Hawk Down, The Bard's Tale, Blazing Angels : Squadrons of WWII, Darkwatch, Heroes of Might and Magic V
NCsoft Europe Ltd
- Product Development Assistant
2005 - 2007Business Development
Relationships with 3rd party developers
Project reviews and business evaluations
Market research and analysis
Publicis UK
- Account Manager Assistant Internship