Menu

Didier GUIGON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Anite France - Directeur Grands Comptes

    2013 - maintenant

  • GENETEL - DIRECTEUR GRANDS COMPTES

    2010 - 1986

  • VISION 360 DEGRES - SALES DIRECTOR

    2009 - 2010

  • SRT TELECOM - SALES MANAGER

    2001 - 2006

  • LUCENT TECHNOLOGIES - SALES MANAGER WIRELESS ACCESS

    1996 - 2001

Formations

Réseau