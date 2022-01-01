Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Didier GUIGON
Ajouter
Didier GUIGON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Anite France
- Directeur Grands Comptes
2013 - maintenant
GENETEL
- DIRECTEUR GRANDS COMPTES
2010 - 1986
VISION 360 DEGRES
- SALES DIRECTOR
2009 - 2010
SRT TELECOM
- SALES MANAGER
2001 - 2006
LUCENT TECHNOLOGIES
- SALES MANAGER WIRELESS ACCESS
1996 - 2001
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Télécommunications
Paris
1983 - 1985
INGENIEUR
TELECOM
Réseau
Alexandre BARRE
Damien ALBISTY
Elfoukani ELHASSAN
Gilles HENIN
Jérémy CHEZE
Laurent BOURGEADE
Mohammed ALAMI HASSANI
Nicolas PONCET
Pascal OZENFANT
Sylvie MEURANT