Didier KRICK

Formerly plant and operations director, mainly in the printing and press industry, Didier has developed as a consultant, a deep knowledge regarding Lean Management.
He led several large competiveness programs based on the Lean approach, in industry (e.g. for automotive company, for railways maintenance plants, for process and manufacturing industry) and in services (e.g. energy compagny, Ministry of Justice, Capgemini group…).
Mes compétences :
Lean management
Gestion de projet
Manufacturing
Vente B2B
Automobile
Après-vente
Black Belt Lean 6 sigma
Lean IT