Didier KRICK

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

Formerly plant and operations director, mainly in the printing and press industry, Didier has developed as a consultant, a deep knowledge regarding Lean Management.
He led several large competiveness programs based on the Lean approach, in industry (e.g. for automotive company, for railways maintenance plants, for process and manufacturing industry) and in services (e.g. energy compagny, Ministry of Justice, Capgemini group…).

Mes compétences :
Lean management
Gestion de projet
Manufacturing
Vente B2B
Automobile
Après-vente
Black Belt Lean 6 sigma
Lean IT

Entreprises

  • Atford Consulting - Partner

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Created in January 2008, Atford Consulting is a management consultancy firm, specialized in performance and business transformation.
    Active in both industry and services, our mission is to create measurable and sustainable value, by building and implementing solutions up to the effective achievement of sustainable results.
    With 30 consultants, Atford Consulting associates in a coherent 'package' a proven business know-how , a capacity to enter into the detail of operating and a highly mobilizing approach.
    Displaying the seniority of its teams that are, from the consultant to the partner, by your side on the field, Atford Consulting is recognized for developing the human capital of its customers.

  • Capgemini Consulting - Vice President

    Paris 2000 - 2013 Vice President, head of the “Lean Management - Operational Excellence” French practice (40 consultants) within Capgemini Consulting and COO France

Formations

