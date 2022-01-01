Didier KRICK

Formerly plant and operations director, mainly in the printing and press industry, Didier has developed as a consultant, a deep knowledge regarding Lean Management.

He led several large competiveness programs based on the Lean approach, in industry (e.g. for automotive company, for railways maintenance plants, for process and manufacturing industry) and in services (e.g. energy compagny, Ministry of Justice, Capgemini group…).



Mes compétences :

Lean management

Gestion de projet

Manufacturing

Vente B2B

Automobile

Après-vente

Black Belt Lean 6 sigma

Lean IT