Didier LAUTRU

Mes compétences :
Computer
Support
Service
Technical
Network
Video
Entreprises
Computacenter France
- Responsable Développement support / Production Technique
Roissy-en-France2010 - maintenant
CFI - Compagnie Française d'Informatique
- Responsable Marketing
2009 - 2010
Fujitsu General Visual Systems (Europe)
- European Technical Director (Service & Support)
2005 - 2008Plasmavision and Video Projector
• Renew Service & Support organization from new European Headquarter based in France
• Selection and implementation of agreements with Authorized Service Partners
• Improvement of service level within Service Partners
• On site and Extended warranty implementation
• Spare parts stock and sourcing reorganization
• Improvement of Spare Parts sourcing and delivery lead time
Fujitsu-Siemens Computers
- European Operations Director
ROISSY EN FRANCE 2002 - 2003Mobile Pen PC business unit
• Integration of the Sales Operations activity in respect of FSC processes
• Purchase and transfer of goods and stock from Belgium to the German plant
• Stopped agreement and activity with DHL Belgium service partner
• Implementation of new supply process, new Pen Tablet PC product range, order management, forecast…
• Adaptation in SAP system (Order Management, Sourcing, Shipment…)
• Implementation of the new Pen Tablet product range and of the sourcing from the Fujitsu Japan factory
• Sales Operations business reorganisation and transfer of the activity to the German factory
Fujitsu Personal Systems
- European Operations Director
1998 - 2002Mobile Pen PC
• Order Management team (Order entry, follow up, shipment and invoice)
• Inventory, Stock and supply control (from US, EU & JP manufacturing)
• Subcontracting control (logistic, Import/Export, transportation and storage)
• Managing the evaluation and demo pool for the European sales force
• European forecast consolidation and judgment (EMEA region)
• Sales Operations System implementation (under Oracle), for Europe
• Improvement of sourcing and order delivery lead time
• Implementation of the Direct Shipment to Europe from factory in Japan
AST Computers
- Technical Department Manager
1993 - 1998PC Manufacturer / Subsidiary of Samsung Electronics
(American then Korean PC manufacturer)
• Managing a team (up to 32 staff) of Technical Service, Support (Pre-sales and after sales), Production (Product Assembly) and Logistics
• Spare parts stock and sourcing reorganization
• Selection and implementation of agreements with Service Partners and Authorized Service Centers
• Transfer of the production and inventory to the factory in Ireland
• Implementation of Direct Shipment for Sale and Spare Part products
• Centralization of the 1st level support with European factory in Ireland
• On site and Extended warranty Implementation
• Final steps to close the French subsidiary
Victor Technologies
- Customer Service and Support Manager
1985 - 1993VICTOR Technologies then TANDY GRiD
(American PC manufacturer)
Technical Support Manager
• Managing a team of 8 SEs
• Sales Force & Customer product training
• Certification of PC configuration in respect of specifications required
• Technical Hot Line
SE of main large accounts
• Large accounts support (Michelin, Renault, Société Générale, AFPA, RATP…)
Repair Center Manager
• Managing a Work Group of 12 technicians
Repair Service Technician then Repair Workgroup Manager