Didier LAUTRU

Roissy-en-France

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Computer
Support
Service
Technical
Network
Video

Entreprises

  • Computacenter France - Responsable Développement support / Production Technique

    Roissy-en-France 2010 - maintenant

  • CFI - Compagnie Française d'Informatique - Responsable Marketing

    2009 - 2010

  • Fujitsu General Visual Systems (Europe) - European Technical Director (Service & Support)

    2005 - 2008 Plasmavision and Video Projector
    • Renew Service & Support organization from new European Headquarter based in France
    • Selection and implementation of agreements with Authorized Service Partners
    • Improvement of service level within Service Partners
    • On site and Extended warranty implementation
    • Spare parts stock and sourcing reorganization
    • Improvement of Spare Parts sourcing and delivery lead time

  • Fujitsu-Siemens Computers - European Operations Director

    ROISSY EN FRANCE 2002 - 2003 Mobile Pen PC business unit
    • Integration of the Sales Operations activity in respect of FSC processes
    • Purchase and transfer of goods and stock from Belgium to the German plant
    • Stopped agreement and activity with DHL Belgium service partner
    • Implementation of new supply process, new Pen Tablet PC product range, order management, forecast…
    • Adaptation in SAP system (Order Management, Sourcing, Shipment…)
    • Implementation of the new Pen Tablet product range and of the sourcing from the Fujitsu Japan factory
    • Sales Operations business reorganisation and transfer of the activity to the German factory

  • Fujitsu Personal Systems - European Operations Director

    1998 - 2002 Mobile Pen PC
    • Order Management team (Order entry, follow up, shipment and invoice)
    • Inventory, Stock and supply control (from US, EU & JP manufacturing)
    • Subcontracting control (logistic, Import/Export, transportation and storage)
    • Managing the evaluation and demo pool for the European sales force
    • European forecast consolidation and judgment (EMEA region)
    • Sales Operations System implementation (under Oracle), for Europe
    • Improvement of sourcing and order delivery lead time
    • Implementation of the Direct Shipment to Europe from factory in Japan

  • AST Computers - Technical Department Manager

    1993 - 1998 PC Manufacturer / Subsidiary of Samsung Electronics
    (American then Korean PC manufacturer)
    • Managing a team (up to 32 staff) of Technical Service, Support (Pre-sales and after sales), Production (Product Assembly) and Logistics
    • Spare parts stock and sourcing reorganization
    • Selection and implementation of agreements with Service Partners and Authorized Service Centers
    • Transfer of the production and inventory to the factory in Ireland
    • Implementation of Direct Shipment for Sale and Spare Part products
    • Centralization of the 1st level support with European factory in Ireland
    • On site and Extended warranty Implementation
    • Final steps to close the French subsidiary

  • Victor Technologies - Customer Service and Support Manager

    1985 - 1993 VICTOR Technologies then TANDY GRiD
    (American PC manufacturer)
    Technical Support Manager
    • Managing a team of 8 SEs
    • Sales Force & Customer product training
    • Certification of PC configuration in respect of specifications required
    • Technical Hot Line
    SE of main large accounts
    • Large accounts support (Michelin, Renault, Société Générale, AFPA, RATP…)
    Repair Center Manager
    • Managing a Work Group of 12 technicians
    Repair Service Technician then Repair Workgroup Manager

Formations

