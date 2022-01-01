Didier LE GOFF

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Brest dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Diplômé d’un Master “Management des Risques Industriels et Environnementaux”, j’ai travaillé pendant plus d’un an en Afrique dans l’industrie pétrolière en tant que Superviseur Sécurité.
J’ai aussi à mon actif plusieurs expériences universitaires à l’étranger dont 6 mois de stage en Australie dans l’aéronautique en tant que Manager Environnement.
Je recherche un poste de Manager Sécurité & Environnement pour novembre 2010 de préférence à l’international et dans le secteur de l’énergie mais je reste ouvert à toutes propositions.
Vous pouvez dès à présent me contacter.
CV en ligne: http://bit.ly/9BHz36
E-mail : did.legoff@gmail.com
Tel : +33 (0)6 70 36 26 71
Graduated with a Master’s degree in “Management of Industrial & Environmental Risk”, I worked for over a year in Africa in the petroleum industry as a Safety Supervisor.
I have also international training and university experience, including six months in Australia with an Aeronautical Company, as an Environmental Manager.
I am looking to further my experience as an Occupational Health and Safety & Environmental Manager, with an international company, after November 2010. My preference would be to obtain exposure to the Energy Sector; however I would be happy to consider other industries.
Please, do not hesitate to contact me.
Online Resume: http://bit.ly/9w9IBs
E-mail : did.legoff@gmail.com
Tel : +33 (0)6 70 36 26 71
Mes compétences :
Angola
Développement durable
Environment
Environnement
Hygiène
International
Qualité
Quality
Recherche
Safety
Sécurité