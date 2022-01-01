Didier LE GOFF

Diplômé d’un Master “Management des Risques Industriels et Environnementaux”, j’ai travaillé pendant plus d’un an en Afrique dans l’industrie pétrolière en tant que Superviseur Sécurité.



J’ai aussi à mon actif plusieurs expériences universitaires à l’étranger dont 6 mois de stage en Australie dans l’aéronautique en tant que Manager Environnement.



Je recherche un poste de Manager Sécurité & Environnement pour novembre 2010 de préférence à l’international et dans le secteur de l’énergie mais je reste ouvert à toutes propositions.



Vous pouvez dès à présent me contacter.



CV en ligne: http://bit.ly/9BHz36

E-mail : did.legoff@gmail.com

Tel : +33 (0)6 70 36 26 71



Mes compétences :

Angola

Développement durable

Environment

Environnement

Hygiène

International

Qualité

Quality

Recherche

Safety

Sécurité