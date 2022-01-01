Menu

Didier LELIEVRE

En résumé

In Charge of the Network of Telecom Argentina as Executive during 6 years, when I came back to France in 2000, I took the responsability of the mobile network (built and run) of the south west region of Orange France. In 2002, I've change completly of domain, and I took the responsability of the Customer Service of Orange France during 5 years, after this operational experience I took in 2008 the functional responsabilty of Customer Service for all the Orange affiliates in Europe.
In 2009, I took the decision to have a new international experience in Orange Jordan as Chief Information Technogy and Network Officer.
After 4 years in Jordan, I take the responsability of the position of Deputy CEO of Sofrecom (affiliate of Orange Group) and to take the People transformation Networks and Services BU.

Mes compétences :
Management
Mobile 2G 3G LTE
Fixe internet network
Information Technology
Customer Service
Customer Experience
People transformation

Entreprises

  • Sofrecom Orange Group - Deputy CEO

    2013 - maintenant Deputy CEO of Sofrecom (affiliate of Orange Group), I take the People transformation, Networks and Services Business Unit with 2 mains missions:
    - developp the footprint of Sofrecom in ASIAN and Middle East
    - design new transversals offer

  • Orange Jordan - Chief Information Technology and Network Officer

    Paris 2009 - 2013 Responsability of Think/ Build / Run of all the Network and IT of Orange Jordan (convergent operator fixed / DSL / mobile)
    Mains missions:
    - people transformation
    - improvement of Quality of service of ADSL
    - launch of 3G network of Orange Jordan in 2010
    - complete change of billing system (BSCS IX)
    - launch of the technical part of entreprise offer ( smart city, managed CPE, fiber to the business, ....)

  • Orange France - Orange France Customer Service Deputy Director

    2002 - 2009 In 2002, I've change completly of domain, and I took the responsability of the Customer Service of Orange France as Deputy Executive Director during 6 years, after this operational experience I took in 2008 the functional responsabilty of Customer Service for all the Orange affiliates in Europe.

  • Orange France - Technical Director of mobile operation

    2000 - 2002 in 2000, I took the responsability of the mobile network (built and run) of the south west region of Orange France before taking all the responnsability of the Operation of Orange France mobile network

  • Telecom Argentina - Network Executive Director

    1994 - 2000

Formations

  • IMD - International Institute For Management Development IMD (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 1998 - 1998

  • Telecom SudParis

    Evry 1986 - 1988 ingenieur

