Didier MAIMOUN

COURBEVOIE

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

• Appel d'offres internationales,
• Définition de la stratégie commerciale
• Ingénieur Contrat
• Négociation avec les clients des qualifications commerciales, contractuelles et techniques
• Estimation
• Planification
• Ingénieur Projet, méthode & construction

Mes compétences :
Ingéniérie
Pétrole
Gestion de projet
Energie
Management
Subsea Umbilicals
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Forecasting
Flowlines
European Negotiation

Entreprises

  • Total - Contract Manager

    COURBEVOIE 2017 - maintenant • Preparation of Invitation to Tender (ITT) documents and administration of Tender process
    • Tender evaluation, negotiations, selection of Contractor and reporting
    • Preparation of FEED, EPCI and other necessary contracts in coordination with engineering and legal
    • Advice on contracts and contract negotiations
    • Contract and variation orders management

    LNG - FSRU & Offshore/Onshore construction works : Marine Jetty construction with onshore and offshore pipeline, offshore jetty and onshore receiving facilities

  • VINCI Construction France - Proposal Manager / Ingénieur Contrat - Vinci Construction France

    Nanterre Cedex 2016 - 2017 Preparation des protocoles de groupement d'entreprises
    Supervision & coordination de la proposition technico-commerciale en ligne avec le Dossier Appel d'offres
    Négociations commercialles et contractuelles
    Etablissement et redaction des contrats

    Secteur: Travaux maritime & fluviaux (Quai, jetée, Dragage, Ecluse)

    BP Aquarius Tender - Sète Frontignan - Jetty & onshore & offshore pipeline
    Tibar Bay Port Project - Timor Oriental - Port development & quay construction

  • Total - Ingénieur Etude de couts

    COURBEVOIE 2016 - 2016 Etablir les estimations des coûts et les budgets des futurs contrats pétroliers de TOTAL GABON
    Revue des offres commerciales des fournisseurs et amélioration des outils et base de données
    • DCI Cap Lopez – Review of firefigting system of the storage tank
    • ANE Redevelopment project – Platform modification, Pipeline onshore & offshore, terminal modification,
    • Konzi – decommissioning of the Platform
    • Atora infills – new onshore drilling of Water injection – Civil engineering and piping works
    • Batanga – New pump station integration
    • HYM – Hylia water injection offshore pipeline laying in Zaplock system

  • SUBSEA7 - Ingénieur Contrat / Proposition / appel d'offres

    SURESNES 2013 - 2015 Prospection, développement de portefeuille & choix de la stratégie de l’offre technico-commerciale
    Supervision & coordination de la proposition technico-commerciale (10 ingénieurs)
    Contact avec les différents prestataires et négociation des contrats des sous-traitants et fournisseurs
    Négociations légales & commerciales avec le client & prise en compte des modifications budgétaires
    Rôle de facilitateur en management d’appels d’offres, reporting en Anglais vers le conseil de direction

    • Tender Greater Enfield Development - WOODSIDE - Australia - EPCI Shallow Water,
    • Tender 3 Cables synergy - TOTAL - Congo - 3 cables replacement from FPSO (2 months),
    • Tender ZINIA FPSO MODIFICATION - TOTAL - Angola - Hook up (8 months),
    • Tender OML 100 - Firewater system upgrade - TOTAL - Nigeria - Hook up (3 months),
    • Tender BLOCK 15-06 - ENI - Angola - EPCI SURF Deepwater (10 months),
    • Tender CACO & GAZELLA - SONANGOL - Angola - EPCI Shallow Water (3 months),
     

  • Subsea 7 - INGENIEUR METHODE / CONSTRUCTION

    SURESNES 2010 - 2013 Préparation des procédures d’installations des structures (100-300mT) et pipelines
    Missions offshores pour superviser les opérations sur bateau (Nigéria)
    Expertise opérationnelle en construction, flexibilité et capacité à prendre des décisions rapides sur site

    • Project OFON 2 - TOTAL - Nigeria - EPCI Shallow Water (1 Year),
    • Project EGP3B - CHEVRON - Nigeria - EPCI Shallow Water (1.5 Years),
    • Tender EGINA - TOTAL - Nigeria - EPCI SURF Deepwater (6 months),

  • Subsea 7 - INGENIEUR LEAD ETUDE DE PRIX

    SURESNES 2007 - 2010 Etablir les estimations des coûts et les budgets des futurs contrats offshores pétroliers (EPCI)
    Calcul du prix de vente en prenant en compte les enjeux commerciaux, les profits, taxes
    Formation des Ingénieurs juniors, forte réactivité et disponibilité pour calculer le prix de vente et faire des simulations dans de cours délais

    • CLOV - TOTAL - Angola - EPCI SURF Deepwater - Contract awarded (1 400 MUSD),
    • OFON 2 WHP - TOTAL - Nigeria - EPCI Topside Fabrications & Installations (400 MUSD),
    • URUGUA - PETROBRAS - Brazil - EPCI SURF Deepwater (600 MUSD),
    • ANGOLA LNG - CHEVRON - EPCI Shallow Water - Contract awarded (300 MUSD),
    • BURULLUS Phase 6 - EPCI SURF Deepwater (650 MUSD),

  • Acergy / Subsea 7 - INGENIEUR PLANIFICATION

    SURESNES 2002 - 2007 Etablissement et mise à jour du planning du contrat EPCI
    Rapports d’avancements en Anglais vers le client & S-Curves
    Missions en Angola pour suivre le planning de fabrications des structures (350mT) et interface avec le client
    Organisation des activités du projet pour éviter les dérives et étude des mitigations correctives

    • GREATER PLUTONIO - EPCI SURF Deepwater - BP - Angola (700 MUSD),
    • AMENAM II - TOTAL - Nigeria - EPCI shallow water (250 MUSD),
    • Engineering Training period: SANHA - CHEVRON - Nigeria - EPCI shallow water,

  • BP - Ingénieur stagiaire - Génie chimique

    Cergy 2001 - 2001

Formations

  • Georgetown University (Washington Dc)

    Washington Dc 2017 - 2017 General Management - Excecutive Program

  • IAE Paris Panthéon Sorbonne

    Paris 2015 - 2017 MAE

  • Formations

    Suresnes 2002 - 2002 2014 / 2015: Contrat & taxes
    2012: Pipeline Welding Training Courses (CDS)
    2007 / 2010: Formation negociation phase 1, 2 & 3 – European Negotiation centre
    2008: Acergy Academy – Designing and Installing in Deep Water

  • Ecole Centrale Marseille

    Marseille 1999 - 2002 Ingénieur

