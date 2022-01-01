Menu

Didier MOULIN

Paris

Entrepreneur, heading with partner Marc Vaillaud the PowerVote Group we established in 7 countries in Europe, Asia & the Americas, over the last 10 years.

Our Event Consultants help our clients to get the maximum benefits from the Meetings & Events they organize, using digital technologies (Apps, Internet, SaaS) we either develop in-house or use from third party providers.

Internally, we dedicate time & resources to share ideas & best practices to make sure we deliver the best interactive meetings anywhere for our clients.

  • PowerVote - Managing Director

    Paris 1999 - maintenant

