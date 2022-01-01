Didier PERRODIN

10 years of experience in R&D
Associate in 2 SME (Fibercryst and Axint)
Solid background in project management
Proficient in solid state chemistry, crystal growth and material characterization
Business development and commercial promotion
Manufacturing
• Set-up and qualified new equipment for crystal growing and packaging
• Built new devices for lasers and imaging scintillators
• Analyzed optical and spectroscopy efficiency
• Found technical keys in processes and products
• Formulated polymers and inorganic products
Management
• Managed several projects team of 3 engineers and 2 draftspersons
• Built and supervised projects for the technical part and also for the financing aspect
• Reported project progress to customers according to their requirements
• Took part to multi partners projects
Business
• Invested in strategic choices
• Researched and certified subcontractors and furnishers
• Prepared contract documents and payment claims as well as negotiated with customers
• Participated to exhibitions and visited customers to promote the company
Network
• Linked to industrials in the US, Japan, China and Europe
• Known in high schools, universities and worldwide scientific collaborations like CERN
Mes compétences :
Stratégie d'entreprise
Gestion de projet
Chimie des matériaux
Business development
Communication
Caractérisation des matériaux