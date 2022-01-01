Didier PERRODIN

10 years of experience in R&D

Associate in 2 SME (Fibercryst and Axint)

Solid background in project management

Proficient in solid state chemistry, crystal growth and material characterization

Business development and commercial promotion



Manufacturing

• Set-up and qualified new equipment for crystal growing and packaging

• Built new devices for lasers and imaging scintillators

• Analyzed optical and spectroscopy efficiency

• Found technical keys in processes and products

• Formulated polymers and inorganic products



Management

• Managed several projects team of 3 engineers and 2 draftspersons

• Built and supervised projects for the technical part and also for the financing aspect

• Reported project progress to customers according to their requirements

• Took part to multi partners projects



Business

• Invested in strategic choices

• Researched and certified subcontractors and furnishers

• Prepared contract documents and payment claims as well as negotiated with customers

• Participated to exhibitions and visited customers to promote the company



Network

• Linked to industrials in the US, Japan, China and Europe

• Known in high schools, universities and worldwide scientific collaborations like CERN



Mes compétences :

Stratégie d'entreprise

Gestion de projet

Chimie des matériaux

Business development

Communication

Caractérisation des matériaux