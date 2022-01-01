Menu

Djamal SAID

Lille

En résumé

Experienced e-Retail Executive with 22+ year accomplished in driving customer-led transformation across diverse industries including Luxury, Retail, Utilities and Services: LVMH, Hermes, L'Oréal, Carrefour, Auchan, Leroy Merlin, Boulanger, Decathlon, SNCF, Total, Cofidis, Capgemini.
With a hybrid background in business & technology that brings me a deep understanding of how to leverage strategic and operational assets within organizations in order to deliver impactful customer experiences, at scale and speed,
With a proven track record of driving ambitious initiatives in the fields of Digital Commerce and Customer marketing.
Founder at Relevans, a digital & data agency created in 2019 providing consulting services in the fields of Customer Experience, growth marketing and project management.
Experienced in leading large cross-functional teams and driving performing decision-making processes to achieve business outcomes.
Passion for developing people and talents, fostering boldness and promoting interdependency across organizations.

Today, as Customer & Marketing Director at Decathlon France, I lead the marketing strategies and the client operations in France with the ambition to develop customer engagement and drive sustainable Growth focusing on 5 main levers (business departments) : Trafic acquisition, insights & Data Marketing, CRM activation, Membership program and Customer service management.

Entreprises

  • Relevans - Digital Strategist et fondateur de Relevans

    Lille 2019 - maintenant Le Digital et la Data refondent totalement les bases de l'engagement client, des interactions utilisateurs et de l’expérience collaborateurs. Ils incitent les entreprises à constamment réinventer leurs leviers de différentiation et de croissance business.
    Pour faire face à ces défis, j'ai acquis la conviction que la réponse réside dans l'hybridation des compétences, les approches en écosystèmes communautaires et la reconnexion continue entre stratégie et exécution.

    Relevans est une agence de Conseil particulièrement innovante et 100% indépendante, créée à Lille en 2019 pour concrétiser cette vision.
    Nous nous engageons au côté de nos clients en sélectionnant le ou les meilleurs spécialistes de notre réseau pour répondre à leurs sollicitations. Et parce que chaque besoin exprimé est unique, la solution apportée par Relevans l'est aussi: Un sourcing de haut-niveau qui aboutit à la création d'équipes sur-mesure, enfin taillées pour les enjeux, voilà comment nous souhaitons nous distinguer des autres cabinets.
    Que vous soyez Client, Consultant expérimenté ou structure conseil à taille humaine, il est temps d'entrer dans l'ère de l'open agency, un conseil de pointe, plus relationnel et plus connecté à ses écosystèmes, tout simplement plus performant.

    Pour en savoir plus, visitez https://www.relevans-consulting.com/

  • Capgemini - Vice-President Capgemini Invent

    SURESNES 2018 - 2019 At Capgemini Invent, I helped my clients reinvent how they deliver value to their customers and guide them through a customer-led business transformation. I supported major brands and global companies better engage with their consumers by reimagining and reengineering the experiences they enable across 4 main domains: Marketing, Sales, Commerce: the point of transaction and Customer service.

  • Capgemini - Directeur Conseil Digital Customer Experience

    SURESNES 2015 - 2018 En tant que Directeur du centre d'excellence DCX de Capgemini, je pilote les offres de conseil et d'AMOA autour de la connaissance client, du Marketing, du Commerce connecté et de l'optimisation de la performance digitale.
    J'anime à l'échelle de la France une équipe de spécialistes de l'expérience et de l'engagement client, intervenant auprès d'enseignes de tous secteurs d'activité et dans de multiples domaines métiers B2B , B2C et B2E.
    J'accompagne en parallèle plusieurs acteurs du Retail dans la mise en oeuvre de leur programme de transformation et le pilotage opérationnelle de leurs projets digitaux.

  • Boulanger - Directeur Des Systèmes E-Commerce

    FRETIN 2012 - 2015 En tant que responsable de la Direction des Systèmes Ecommerce de Boulanger (~-60 pers), j'ai piloté la mise en oeuvre de la roadmap Ecommerce, les projets et le maintien en condition opérationnelle des solutions de commerce conecté de Boulanger: le site de vente en ligne Boulanger.com, les site et applications mobile, les dispositifs digitaux dédiés au magasins et les applications middle et back office.
    Mes principales réalisations: Redéfinition de la roadmap ecommerce et de la stratégie d'implémentation / Coordination transverses des équipes IT & Métiers / Transformation agile du delivery / Pilotage des contrats fournisseurs et des partenaires / Pilotage des mises en production et Monitoring de la performance business des plateformes / Management des équipes et recrutements

  • Capgemini - Skill Group Manager - Digital Solutions

    SURESNES 2008 - 2012 En charge du centre de compétences digitales de Capgemini Lille (+100 pers), des projets digitaux et des centres de services industrialisés déployés pour le compte de multiples clients (Auchan, Leroy Merlin, EDF, Sanef, Decathlon, Carrefour, La Fnac, La Redoute et France Telecom, Kiloutou, Valourec).
    Parmi mes principales responsabilités:
    Pilotage financier, avant-ventes et bid management, suivi des engagements contractuels projets, management des équipes (8 directeurs de projets en management direct), management RH et recrutement.
    Les enseignes que j'ai accompagnées: Carrefour, SNCF, 3Suisses, Auchan, EDF, La FNAC, Oxylane, LaRedoute

  • Cofidis - IT Manager - Etudes Ebusiness

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2006 - 2008 En charge des Etudes Internet et Multicanal au sein de la DSI Cofidis France.
    Management équipe (20 pers), pilotage des activités projets et TMA, pilotage en direct de projets Web, monétiques et Ebusiness (Octroi en ligne et paiement par carte privative 3Suisses, Plateforme de paiement Cofidis-Paypal, déploiement d'un serveur d'autorisation et de financement) : Plus de 5000 jh de projets

  • Capgemini - Chef de Projets

    SURESNES 2001 - 2006 CHEF DE PROJETS TMA (Tierce maintenance applicative):
    - Pilotage des contrats de TMA
    - Gestion des équipes (de 5 à 10 pers),
    - Planification et coordination des activités

    CHEF DE PROJET NTIC
    - Pilotage de projets au forfait (entre 50 à 200 jh)
    - Clients des secteurs Informatique et Retail.

    CONSULTANT INFORMATIQUE
    - Ingénieur d'études, TMA sur le périmètre Informatique Magasin de l'enseigne DECATHLON

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :