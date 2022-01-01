Djamal SAID

Experienced e-Retail Executive with 22+ year accomplished in driving customer-led transformation across diverse industries including Luxury, Retail, Utilities and Services: LVMH, Hermes, L'Oréal, Carrefour, Auchan, Leroy Merlin, Boulanger, Decathlon, SNCF, Total, Cofidis, Capgemini.

With a hybrid background in business & technology that brings me a deep understanding of how to leverage strategic and operational assets within organizations in order to deliver impactful customer experiences, at scale and speed,

With a proven track record of driving ambitious initiatives in the fields of Digital Commerce and Customer marketing.

Founder at Relevans, a digital & data agency created in 2019 providing consulting services in the fields of Customer Experience, growth marketing and project management.

Experienced in leading large cross-functional teams and driving performing decision-making processes to achieve business outcomes.

Passion for developing people and talents, fostering boldness and promoting interdependency across organizations.



Today, as Customer & Marketing Director at Decathlon France, I lead the marketing strategies and the client operations in France with the ambition to develop customer engagement and drive sustainable Growth focusing on 5 main levers (business departments) : Trafic acquisition, insights & Data Marketing, CRM activation, Membership program and Customer service management.