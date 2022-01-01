Djamal TOUATI

Excellent experience in project management, involved in various projects and covering different roles such as technical coordinator, interface between development team and verification and validation team, and taking care of also sale and financial aspects of supplier orders. Strongly experienced in hardware and software integration activities, testing and development of telecommunication, IT and simulation products. Experience acquired in Requirement Management and Reverse Engineering Methodologies gaining significant expertise in tools such as DOORS, Beyond Compare and Understand. Capability of working in different environment with multi-ethnic teams, thanks also to the good knowledge of Italian, Arab and French (mother tongues), Deutsch, Polish and English languages



Communication skills Excellent interpersonal skills with customers, also in extra work contexts, gained through the different professional experiences listed above that have a direct impact with customers (Sales Manager, Customer Care, Customer Service and Technical Assistance TAC).



Organisational / managerial skills During my experience in Project coordination and Team Leading, I have acquired excellent organizational skills and management of working groups from both motivational and production points of view: skills of motivation and group involvement for the achievement of objectives. I have acquired high organizational skills in defining, planning and managing projects, during my experiences in Project coordination managing various R & D and Customer Care also at different sites (multi-site Development), organizing autonomously work, setting priorities, taking responsibility and respecting deadlines and targets.



Sales: Thanks to a good education and many years of experience I have gained good experience in the role of Project Manager and General Sales Manager in particular, acquiring a good level of expertise in managing customers and contracts, improving my negotiation skills, managing contracts, tenders and processing of international trade practices.



Mes compétences :

Coordination de projets

Gestion de projet

Management opérationnel

Génie logiciel

Stratégie de communication

Développement de logiciels

Management commercial

Organisation professionnelle

Management

Gestion de la relation client