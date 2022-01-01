Djamal TOUATI

-
Intecs S.p.A.
- Requirement Management Engineer
Technique | Torino
2020 - maintenant
Documentation with Rhapsody, DOORS and Reverse Engineering Methodologies for Railway Projects using tools such as Beyond Compare and Understand.
Railway Product certification concerning Fire&Smoke and the reaction to fire performance requirements for materials and products used in Railway vehicles as defined in EN 45545. Both listed and non-listed products were concerned, making sure test labs are compliant with ISO 17025, applying Grouping Rules, when necessary, etc…
RAMS, FTA, FMEA, FMECA, and Dependability activities for the Honolulu Rail Transit – A Wireless Communication System (WCS) composed of a Mobile Data System (MDS) and a Maintenance and Storage Facility Yard (MSF).
Tasks & Responsibilities:
• Requirement Management and Reverse Engineering methodologies.
• Railway Product Certifications Requirement Management.
• RAMS, FTA and Dependability
-
Intecs S.p.A.
- Technical Project Leader
Technique | Torino
2019 - 2019
Assignment Description:
Sirio-LX project: An automatic CENELEC SIL 4 system for preventing trains from colliding with obstacles on tracks at Level Crossings.
Internal research project for introducing Cyber Sicurity in Railways.
Tasks & Responsibilities:
Managing project documentation: Requirements, Architecture, Design, and Installation layouts.
Study of the State of the Art concerning Cyber Security in Railways and its adaptation to internal projects.
Tools and Methodologies:
• Rational DOORS
• AutoCAD
-
Intecs for Hitachi - UK London
- Project Technical Lead
Technique | Antony
2018 - 2019
Assignment Description:
Responsible for Commissioning, Testing, Validation and Verification the Hitachi Train Management System (TMS). Three projects were involved. IEP (Intercity Express Program), ECP (East Coast Program and WoE (West of England Program) and delivery to the Customer GWR (Great Western Railway)
Activities consisted of the following:
Commissioning activities, including installation/upgrade, configuration and testing of software and databases of the different devices present on the trains and installation and configuration of the hardware.
Static and dynamic testing
Database validation activities
Activities concerned the following devices, systems and/or functions:
• TMS (Train Management System)
• CCTV (Closed Circuit Television)
• PIS (Passenger Information System) In combination with PID and PA-DVA software
• PID (Passenger Information Display)
• PA & DVA (Passenger Announcement & Digital Voice Announcement)
• SRS & SRD (Seat Reservation System and Display)
• Traction & APS (Auxiliary Power Supply)
• OTMR (On Train Monitoring Recorder)
• Toilet: it is the system that manages the operations related to the train toilet booths, including the opening of doors, the physical supports for disabled, the monitoring of water and detergent levels
• GSM-R (Global System for Mobile Communications - Railway)
• PCS (Passenger Counting System): detects the presence of passengers inside the train's coffers for statistical and security purposes.
• DCU (Door Controller Unit)
• SDO (Selected Door Opening)
• OBS (On Board Server)
• MS-OBS (Monitor Server for OBS): manages the communication between TMS and OBS (On Board Server), mainly for receiving the information from the ground regarding train
• journey (Timetable)
Tasks & Responsibilities:
• V&V activities.
• Software Testing.
• Protocol Analysis.
• Database Validation.
• Commissioning.
• Static Tests.
• Dynamic Tests.
Tools and Methodologies:
• Wireshark.
• Clearcase.
• Other proprietary tools of Hitachi.
-
Intecs S.p.A Torino, Italie
- Project Technical Lead
2017 - 2018
Responsible for commissioning, assistance and technical support in Sirio-LX project which is an automatic CENELEC SIL4 system for preventing trains from colliding with obstacles on tracks at level crossings. Activities included setup and configuration of the RFI TLC networks for signaling introducing the required systems to allow Sirio-LX signaling between the radar sen... Visualizza altro
-
Intecs S.p.A
- Technical Sales Manager
2016 - 2016
Responsable technique et commercial dans le domaine du transport ferroviaire auprès de Intecs S.p.A France. En particulier, les trois normes CENELEC EN50126 / 128/129 et les aspects de RAMS et ERTMS en général ont été utilisés et exercés dans les détails.
Les activités ont consisté à gérer les clients, gestion des contrats, des appels d'offres et le traitement des pratiques commerciales internationales.
-
Intecs S.p.A. L'Aquila, Italie
- Project Technical Coordinator
2010 - 2015
Responsible for coordinating the activities of the development and maintenance team for Ericsson’s OMS projects. Activities include application software, embedded software and Firmware.
-
Nokia Siemens Networks
- Technical Support and Assistance Coordinator
ST OUEN
2009 - 2009
Within SLA (Service Level Agreement), Responsible for commissioning, assistance and technical support to Telkom South Africa on National and Regional Networks. Products include SDH, NG-SDH and DWDM products (SXA, SXD, ADVA FSP3000, Sycamore SN16k, hiT7070, etc…)
-
Nokia Siemens Networks
- Project Technical Coordinator
ST OUEN
2006 - 2009
Responsible for the design and development of the Control plane, based on Data Connection MPLS framework, for hiT7070 and hiT7080 systems (GMPLS, OIF2.0, E-NNI). Development started in Munich and then has been extended to Shanghai as a multisite development.
-
Nokia Siemens Networks
- Project Technical Coordinator
ST OUEN
2003 - 2006
Responsible for all SX (SXA, SXD, TNMS-SX and SX-EML-ELI) projects. Coordinating development, maintenance, project management and Service TAC 3 aspects. TAC 3 aspects mainly concerned customers in Germany, Austria and Greece. Activities carried out in multisite invironment with long stays in Athens, Berlin and Vienna.
-
Nokia Siemens Networks
- Sales Manager
ST OUEN
2001 - 2002
In collaboration with the Local Companies in the MEA region, responsible for SX products sales in the area of Africa and the Middle East.
-
Nokia Siemens Networks
- Project Technical Coordinator
ST OUEN
2001 - 2001
Responsible for out-sourced software development for SXA and SXD. In particular, aspects of Performance Monitoring, Test Management amongst other functions. The development was outsourced to Siemens Portugal in Lisbon.
-
Nokia Siemens Networks
- Project Team Leader
ST OUEN
1998 - 2000
Within the SXA and SXD projects, responsible for the software design and development ofthe system functions: Cross Connection and SNCP and the Command Handler Fragments of Cross Connections, SNCP, Timing, Tandem Connections, Tandem Connection Monitoring and Concatenated VCs
-
Nokia Siemens Networks
- Ingénieur de Systèmes
ST OUEN
1996 - 1998
Within the SXA and SXD projects, in collaboration with the labs of Milan and Bologna, part of the team that studied, designed, profiled and produced the first version of the ETSI Information Model adapted to the SXA project.
Within the SXA and SXD projects, responsible for the software development of the Command Handler Fragments of Cross Connections, SNCP, Timing, Tandem Connections, Tandem Connection Monitoring and Concatenated VCs.
-
Nokia Siemens Networks
- Ingénieur de Systèmes
ST OUEN
1995 - 1996
Within the SLD V3 Project in Munich, with the purpose of acquisition, collaborated in the Specification and software development of the following sub-systems: Timing, Fault Management, Cross Connections and SNCP.
-
ITALTEL
- Ingénieur de Systèmes
Milano
1993 - 1996
Part of the team specifying and developing the Element Manager SG-SDH for Telecom Italia at Italtel Milan and then Responsible for the HW-SW Integration of the Command Handler System Functions for the SDM-4 Project at Italtel L'Aquila
-
AT&T
- Software Design
Courbevoie
1993 - 1993
High and low level specs for the AT&T DACs – VI System.
-
ITALTEL
- HW/SW Integrator
Milano
1991 - 1992
HW-SW Integration for I-2000/ISM-2000 for the German customer FUBA Telekom. The activities were undertaken in a multisite environment (Italtel L’Aquila, AT&T Amsterdam and FUBA Telekom Hannover)
-
Olivetti
- Software Engineer
1988 - 1991
Activities included Software Engineering, Expert Systems and Simulation.
Presence, within the ESPRIT Program of the European Union Commission Project No. 1527 in arious meeting of the commission regarding the project: Software Productivity Evaluation Model (S.P.E.M.) C.E.C ESPRIT Program. Project No. 1527 in Roma (Italy), Paris (France), Madrid (Spain), Bruxelles (Belgium). Period 1988 – 1990.
Research and publications include:
D. Touati-Ahmed (1989): “Construction of the Software Productivity Evaluation Model (S.P.E.M.) and Cost Estimation Model” Commission of the European Community (C.E.C.) ESPRIT Programs for Software Technology. Project No. 1527. FUIGI – Olivetti Information Services (O.I.S.) Rome Italy.
-
Loughborough University
- University Lecturer
1984 - 1987
Lecturer of Computing languages for Optimization Methods and Numerical Analysis.
-
Université d'Alger
- University Assistant Lecturer
1980 - 1981
Assistant Lecturer of General Algebra.