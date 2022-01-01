Menu

Djamal TOUATI

  • Intecs S.p.A.
  • Requirement Management Engineer

Torino

En résumé

Excellent experience in project management, involved in various projects and covering different roles such as technical coordinator, interface between development team and verification and validation team, and taking care of also sale and financial aspects of supplier orders. Strongly experienced in hardware and software integration activities, testing and development of telecommunication, IT and simulation products. Experience acquired in Requirement Management and Reverse Engineering Methodologies gaining significant expertise in tools such as DOORS, Beyond Compare and Understand. Capability of working in different environment with multi-ethnic teams, thanks also to the good knowledge of Italian, Arab and French (mother tongues), Deutsch, Polish and English languages

Communication skills Excellent interpersonal skills with customers, also in extra work contexts, gained through the different professional experiences listed above that have a direct impact with customers (Sales Manager, Customer Care, Customer Service and Technical Assistance TAC).

Organisational / managerial skills During my experience in Project coordination and Team Leading, I have acquired excellent organizational skills and management of working groups from both motivational and production points of view: skills of motivation and group involvement for the achievement of objectives. I have acquired high organizational skills in defining, planning and managing projects, during my experiences in Project coordination managing various R & D and Customer Care also at different sites (multi-site Development), organizing autonomously work, setting priorities, taking responsibility and respecting deadlines and targets.

Sales: Thanks to a good education and many years of experience I have gained good experience in the role of Project Manager and General Sales Manager in particular, acquiring a good level of expertise in managing customers and contracts, improving my negotiation skills, managing contracts, tenders and processing of international trade practices.

Mes compétences :
Coordination de projets
Gestion de projet
Management opérationnel
Génie logiciel
Stratégie de communication
Développement de logiciels
Management commercial
Organisation professionnelle
Management
Gestion de la relation client

Entreprises

  • Intecs S.p.A. - Requirement Management Engineer

    Technique | Torino 2020 - maintenant Documentation with Rhapsody, DOORS and Reverse Engineering Methodologies for Railway Projects using tools such as Beyond Compare and Understand.

    Railway Product certification concerning Fire&Smoke and the reaction to fire performance requirements for materials and products used in Railway vehicles as defined in EN 45545. Both listed and non-listed products were concerned, making sure test labs are compliant with ISO 17025, applying Grouping Rules, when necessary, etc…

    RAMS, FTA, FMEA, FMECA, and Dependability activities for the Honolulu Rail Transit – A Wireless Communication System (WCS) composed of a Mobile Data System (MDS) and a Maintenance and Storage Facility Yard (MSF).
    Tasks & Responsibilities:
    • Requirement Management and Reverse Engineering methodologies.
    • Railway Product Certifications Requirement Management.
    • RAMS, FTA and Dependability

  • Intecs S.p.A. - Technical Project Leader

    Technique | Torino 2019 - 2019 Assignment Description:
    Sirio-LX project: An automatic CENELEC SIL 4 system for preventing trains from colliding with obstacles on tracks at Level Crossings.

    Internal research project for introducing Cyber Sicurity in Railways.
    Tasks & Responsibilities:
    Managing project documentation: Requirements, Architecture, Design, and Installation layouts.

    Study of the State of the Art concerning Cyber Security in Railways and its adaptation to internal projects.
    Tools and Methodologies:
    • Rational DOORS
    • AutoCAD

  • Intecs for Hitachi - UK London - Project Technical Lead

    Technique | Antony 2018 - 2019 Assignment Description:
    Responsible for Commissioning, Testing, Validation and Verification the Hitachi Train Management System (TMS). Three projects were involved. IEP (Intercity Express Program), ECP (East Coast Program and WoE (West of England Program) and delivery to the Customer GWR (Great Western Railway)
    Activities consisted of the following:
     Commissioning activities, including installation/upgrade, configuration and testing of software and databases of the different devices present on the trains and installation and configuration of the hardware.
     Static and dynamic testing
     Database validation activities
    Activities concerned the following devices, systems and/or functions:
    • TMS (Train Management System)
    • CCTV (Closed Circuit Television)
    • PIS (Passenger Information System) In combination with PID and PA-DVA software
    • PID (Passenger Information Display)
    • PA & DVA (Passenger Announcement & Digital Voice Announcement)
    • SRS & SRD (Seat Reservation System and Display)
    • Traction & APS (Auxiliary Power Supply)
    • OTMR (On Train Monitoring Recorder)
    • Toilet: it is the system that manages the operations related to the train toilet booths, including the opening of doors, the physical supports for disabled, the monitoring of water and detergent levels
    • GSM-R (Global System for Mobile Communications - Railway)
    • PCS (Passenger Counting System): detects the presence of passengers inside the train's coffers for statistical and security purposes.
    • DCU (Door Controller Unit)
    • SDO (Selected Door Opening)
    • OBS (On Board Server)
    • MS-OBS (Monitor Server for OBS): manages the communication between TMS and OBS (On Board Server), mainly for receiving the information from the ground regarding train
    • journey (Timetable)
    Tasks & Responsibilities:
    • V&V activities.
    • Software Testing.
    • Protocol Analysis.
    • Database Validation.
    • Commissioning.
    • Static Tests.
    • Dynamic Tests.
    Tools and Methodologies:
    • Wireshark.
    • Clearcase.
    • Other proprietary tools of Hitachi.

  • Intecs S.p.A Torino, Italie - Project Technical Lead

    2017 - 2018 Responsible for commissioning, assistance and technical support in Sirio-LX project which is an automatic CENELEC SIL4 system for preventing trains from colliding with obstacles on tracks at level crossings. Activities included setup and configuration of the RFI TLC networks for signaling introducing the required systems to allow Sirio-LX signaling between the radar sen... Visualizza altro

  • Intecs S.p.A - Technical Sales Manager

    2016 - 2016 Responsable technique et commercial dans le domaine du transport ferroviaire auprès de Intecs S.p.A France. En particulier, les trois normes CENELEC EN50126 / 128/129 et les aspects de RAMS et ERTMS en général ont été utilisés et exercés dans les détails.
    Les activités ont consisté à gérer les clients, gestion des contrats, des appels d'offres et le traitement des pratiques commerciales internationales.

  • Intecs S.p.A. L'Aquila, Italie - Project Technical Coordinator

    2010 - 2015 Responsible for coordinating the activities of the development and maintenance team for Ericsson’s OMS projects. Activities include application software, embedded software and Firmware.

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - Technical Support and Assistance Coordinator

    ST OUEN 2009 - 2009 Within SLA (Service Level Agreement), Responsible for commissioning, assistance and technical support to Telkom South Africa on National and Regional Networks. Products include SDH, NG-SDH and DWDM products (SXA, SXD, ADVA FSP3000, Sycamore SN16k, hiT7070, etc…)

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - Project Technical Coordinator

    ST OUEN 2006 - 2009 Responsible for the design and development of the Control plane, based on Data Connection MPLS framework, for hiT7070 and hiT7080 systems (GMPLS, OIF2.0, E-NNI). Development started in Munich and then has been extended to Shanghai as a multisite development.

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - Project Technical Coordinator

    ST OUEN 2003 - 2006 Responsible for all SX (SXA, SXD, TNMS-SX and SX-EML-ELI) projects. Coordinating development, maintenance, project management and Service TAC 3 aspects. TAC 3 aspects mainly concerned customers in Germany, Austria and Greece. Activities carried out in multisite invironment with long stays in Athens, Berlin and Vienna.

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - Sales Manager

    ST OUEN 2001 - 2002 In collaboration with the Local Companies in the MEA region, responsible for SX products sales in the area of Africa and the Middle East.

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - Project Technical Coordinator

    ST OUEN 2001 - 2001 Responsible for out-sourced software development for SXA and SXD. In particular, aspects of Performance Monitoring, Test Management amongst other functions. The development was outsourced to Siemens Portugal in Lisbon.

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - Project Team Leader

    ST OUEN 1998 - 2000 Within the SXA and SXD projects, responsible for the software design and development ofthe system functions: Cross Connection and SNCP and the Command Handler Fragments of Cross Connections, SNCP, Timing, Tandem Connections, Tandem Connection Monitoring and Concatenated VCs

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - Ingénieur de Systèmes

    ST OUEN 1996 - 1998 Within the SXA and SXD projects, in collaboration with the labs of Milan and Bologna, part of the team that studied, designed, profiled and produced the first version of the ETSI Information Model adapted to the SXA project.
    Within the SXA and SXD projects, responsible for the software development of the Command Handler Fragments of Cross Connections, SNCP, Timing, Tandem Connections, Tandem Connection Monitoring and Concatenated VCs.

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - Ingénieur de Systèmes

    ST OUEN 1995 - 1996 Within the SLD V3 Project in Munich, with the purpose of acquisition, collaborated in the Specification and software development of the following sub-systems: Timing, Fault Management, Cross Connections and SNCP.

  • ITALTEL - Ingénieur de Systèmes

    Milano 1993 - 1996 Part of the team specifying and developing the Element Manager SG-SDH for Telecom Italia at Italtel Milan and then Responsible for the HW-SW Integration of the Command Handler System Functions for the SDM-4 Project at Italtel L'Aquila

  • AT&T - Software Design

    Courbevoie 1993 - 1993 High and low level specs for the AT&T DACs – VI System.

  • ITALTEL - HW/SW Integrator

    Milano 1991 - 1992 HW-SW Integration for I-2000/ISM-2000 for the German customer FUBA Telekom. The activities were undertaken in a multisite environment (Italtel L’Aquila, AT&T Amsterdam and FUBA Telekom Hannover)

  • Olivetti - Software Engineer

    1988 - 1991 Activities included Software Engineering, Expert Systems and Simulation.
    Presence, within the ESPRIT Program of the European Union Commission Project No. 1527 in arious meeting of the commission regarding the project: Software Productivity Evaluation Model (S.P.E.M.) C.E.C ESPRIT Program. Project No. 1527 in Roma (Italy), Paris (France), Madrid (Spain), Bruxelles (Belgium). Period 1988 – 1990.
    Research and publications include:
    D. Touati-Ahmed (1989): “Construction of the Software Productivity Evaluation Model (S.P.E.M.) and Cost Estimation Model” Commission of the European Community (C.E.C.) ESPRIT Programs for Software Technology. Project No. 1527. FUIGI – Olivetti Information Services (O.I.S.) Rome Italy.

  • Loughborough University - University Lecturer

    1984 - 1987 Lecturer of Computing languages for Optimization Methods and Numerical Analysis.

  • Université d'Alger - University Assistant Lecturer

    1980 - 1981 Assistant Lecturer of General Algebra.

Formations

  • Loughborough University Of Technology (Loughborough)

    Loughborough 1984 - 1987 Ph.D (Doctor of Philosophy

    Thesis Title: “The Study of Numerical Analysis for Optimisation and the Development of Improved Algorithms”

    Research and Publications include:
    D. Touati Ahmed & C. Storey (1990): « Hybrid Conjugate Gradient Techniques »
    Journal of Optimization. Theory and Applications (J.O.T.A.), Volume 64, Issue 2, pp 379-397.
    https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF00939455?LI=true#page-1

    D. Touati Ahmed (1989): « A Study of hybrid conjugate gradient methods »
    Loughborough university – Department of Mathematics – Loughborough UK.
    https://repository.lboro.ac.uk/articles/thesis/A_study_of_hybrid_conjugate_gradient_methods/9373928

    D. Touati Ahmed & C. Pugh (1987): « A Study of Optimization Methods in the case of a Chemical Reaction Problem »
    Second Workshop in Mathematics. The International Centre for Theoretical Physics (I.C.T.P.) – International Energy Agency – United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization – Trieste – Italy

    D. Touati Ahmed & C. Storey (1987): « Global Convergence and Restart Procedures for Conjugate Gradient Methods »
    Mathematics Research Report No. 197. Department of Mathematics – Loughborough University – UK

    D. Touati Ahmed & C. Storey (1986): « Globally Convergent Hybrid Conjugate Gradient Methods »
    Mathematics Research Report No. 196. Department of Mathematics – Loughborough University – UK

  • University Of Southampton (Southampton)

    Southampton 1982 - 1984 M.Sc (Master of Science)

    Thesis Title: “Optimal Fleet Size of Container Vehicles.”

    Research and Publications include:

    D. Touati-Ahmed and B. Singh Dosanjh (1983): “Operational Research in Air Transportation”. Study Report. Department of Mathematics. University of Southampton. (U.K.)

  • The Bell School Of Languages (Norwich)

    Norwich 1981 - 1982 J.M.B (Joint Matriculated Board)

    Intensive English Language Course and Title for British University admission.

  • Université des Sciences et de la Technologie HOUARI BOUMEDIENE (USTHB) (Alger)

    Alger 1976 - 1980 D.E.S. (diplôme d’études supérieures)

    Mathématiques - Spécialisation Recherche opérationnelle.

Réseau

