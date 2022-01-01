Menu

Dominique ROBIN

FABREGUES

En résumé

Mes nombreuses expériences notamment dans l’informatique m’ont permis d’acquérir les connaissances nécessaires à la bonne exécution des différentes tâches confiées.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
RAID
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office XP
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Active Directory
ADSL
VMware
VBScript
UNIX
Trend
TECHNICIEN MAINTENANCE
Seven
SQL
Oracle Inventory
Oracle
Nacelles
Microsoft exchange
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Internet Explorer
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft DOS
Macromedia Dreamweaver
ME10
IBM AS400 Hardware
Ghost Symantec
Firebird
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • En Recherche Active - Systeme et reseaux

    2015 - maintenant

  • BIOTOPE - TECHNICIEN SYSTEME

    Mèze 2014 - 2014  Mission déploiement antivirus Kaspersky sur serveur AD 2012
     Déploiement du client antivirus ~ 200postes
     Paramétrage du logiciel LogmeIn pour déploiement ~ 200postes
     Support utilisateur 1 2 et 3
     Installation pc, suite image
     Virtualisation en phase test pour logiciel paie compta Cegid
     Mise à jour, Sauvegarde Cegid, archive Sage
     Préparation Active directory, Unité Organisation, compte, stratégie sécurité
     DNS, DHCP, WIN
     Récupérations données suite scratch
     Config, dépannage réseau, LAN, WLAN,

  • Cegid group - CONSULTANT INTEGRATEUR SYSTEME

    Lyon Cedex 09 2007 - 2014 CEGID -34830 CLAPIERS

    * Installation, Migration Progiciel Client, Cegid, Quadratus, PMI, Sage ;
    * Support utilisateur 1 2 et 3
    * Office 2003 2007

    * Migration Win 2003 vers Win 2008

    * Migration SQL 2000 vers 2008

    * Installation pc, serveur Raid5.
    * Virtualisation en phase test ;
    * Active directory, Unité Organisation, compte, stratégie sécurité ;
    * DNS, DHCP, WIN
    * Firewall embarqué Arkoon, tolken, VPN
    * Récupérations données suite scratch
    * Config, dépannage réseau, LAN, WLAN, ADSL
    * Paramètrage messagerie
    * Maintenance imprimante, 32- 64 bits
    * Formateur administration serveur ;
    * Management équipe (2 personnes)
    * Veille technologique

  • GROUPE PASTEUR MUTUALITE AGMF - ADMINISTRATEUR SYSTEME et RESEAU

    2002 - 2007 * Maintenance hard et soft Park 300UC + 80 Portables ;
    * Support utilisateur 1 2 et 3
    * Office XP, Exchange 2003
    * Migration Win NT vers Win 2K, XP
    * Installation pc, serveur Raid5. ;
    * Active directory, Unité Organisation, compte, stratégie sécurité ;
    * DNS, DHCP, WIN
    * Firewall Fortinet, Proxy Bluecoat
    * Master Ghost et suivi.
    * Récupérations données suite scratch ;
    * Exploitation AS400
    * Config, dépannage réseau, LAN, WLAN, ADSL
    * Paramètrage Orange Business Every where
    * Maintenance imprimante + suivi contrat

    * Formation conseillers
    * Veille technologique

  • MAINTENANCE INFORMATIQUE HARDWARE - TECHNICIEN

    2001 - 2002 RESO SERV - 92 CHAVILLE

    * Intervention en sous-traitance au sein d'entreprises (Préfecture de Police, Ad
    ECCO, Carrefour, Groupe Pasteur Mutualité, etc.)
    * Diagnostic, Dépannage, Installation

  • CAT Ateliers - AGENT TECHNIQUE SUPERIEUR

    1994 - 2001 * Maintenance informatique 1 Niveau
    er

    * Hardware UC, Ecran, Imprimante
    * Création d'un Site Internet ;
    * Maintenance diverses, Réparations petit matériel, Outillage, Locaux, etc.

  • Alarme 2000 - AGENT TECHNICO- COMMERCIAL

    1990 - 1994 * Vente et conseil alarmes

  • AGENTCOMMERCIAL - DAG France

    1987 - 1990 DAG France - 13 AIX EN PROVENCE

    * Vente en Bureautique et produit entretien

  • Di-GESSO - Technicien & Chauffeur

    1982 - 1987 Reconaissance RQTH

Formations

  • Interne

    Lyon 2010 - 2010

  • Interne

    Lyon 2008 - 2008

  • Interne

    Lyon 2006 - 2006 Niveau BAC + 2


    Securite reseau

  • PACEI

    Paris 2004 - 2004 Niveau BAC + 2

    Certification MCSA WINDOWS 2000

  • CET

    Sartrouville 1975 - 1978 BEP

    BEP - CAP ELECTROMECANIQUE Option Electronique (CET- Le Vesinet)

