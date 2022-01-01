Dominique ROBIN

-
En Recherche Active
- Systeme et reseaux
2015 - maintenant
-
BIOTOPE
- TECHNICIEN SYSTEME
Mèze
2014 - 2014
Mission déploiement antivirus Kaspersky sur serveur AD 2012
Déploiement du client antivirus ~ 200postes
Paramétrage du logiciel LogmeIn pour déploiement ~ 200postes
Support utilisateur 1 2 et 3
Installation pc, suite image
Virtualisation en phase test pour logiciel paie compta Cegid
Mise à jour, Sauvegarde Cegid, archive Sage
Préparation Active directory, Unité Organisation, compte, stratégie sécurité
DNS, DHCP, WIN
Récupérations données suite scratch
Config, dépannage réseau, LAN, WLAN,
-
Cegid group
- CONSULTANT INTEGRATEUR SYSTEME
Lyon Cedex 09
2007 - 2014
CEGID -34830 CLAPIERS
* Installation, Migration Progiciel Client, Cegid, Quadratus, PMI, Sage ;
* Support utilisateur 1 2 et 3
* Office 2003 2007
* Migration Win 2003 vers Win 2008
* Migration SQL 2000 vers 2008
* Installation pc, serveur Raid5.
* Virtualisation en phase test ;
* Active directory, Unité Organisation, compte, stratégie sécurité ;
* DNS, DHCP, WIN
* Firewall embarqué Arkoon, tolken, VPN
* Récupérations données suite scratch
* Config, dépannage réseau, LAN, WLAN, ADSL
* Paramètrage messagerie
* Maintenance imprimante, 32- 64 bits
* Formateur administration serveur ;
* Management équipe (2 personnes)
* Veille technologique
-
GROUPE PASTEUR MUTUALITE AGMF
- ADMINISTRATEUR SYSTEME et RESEAU
2002 - 2007
* Maintenance hard et soft Park 300UC + 80 Portables ;
* Support utilisateur 1 2 et 3
* Office XP, Exchange 2003
* Migration Win NT vers Win 2K, XP
* Installation pc, serveur Raid5. ;
* Active directory, Unité Organisation, compte, stratégie sécurité ;
* DNS, DHCP, WIN
* Firewall Fortinet, Proxy Bluecoat
* Master Ghost et suivi.
* Récupérations données suite scratch ;
* Exploitation AS400
* Config, dépannage réseau, LAN, WLAN, ADSL
* Paramètrage Orange Business Every where
* Maintenance imprimante + suivi contrat
* Formation conseillers
* Veille technologique
-
MAINTENANCE INFORMATIQUE HARDWARE
- TECHNICIEN
2001 - 2002
RESO SERV - 92 CHAVILLE
* Intervention en sous-traitance au sein d'entreprises (Préfecture de Police, Ad
ECCO, Carrefour, Groupe Pasteur Mutualité, etc.)
* Diagnostic, Dépannage, Installation
-
CAT Ateliers
- AGENT TECHNIQUE SUPERIEUR
1994 - 2001
* Maintenance informatique 1 Niveau
er
* Hardware UC, Ecran, Imprimante
* Création d'un Site Internet ;
* Maintenance diverses, Réparations petit matériel, Outillage, Locaux, etc.
-
Alarme 2000
- AGENT TECHNICO- COMMERCIAL
1990 - 1994
* Vente et conseil alarmes
-
AGENTCOMMERCIAL
- DAG France
1987 - 1990
DAG France - 13 AIX EN PROVENCE
* Vente en Bureautique et produit entretien
-
Di-GESSO
- Technicien & Chauffeur
1982 - 1987
Reconaissance RQTH