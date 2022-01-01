Menu

Dominique VAN HECKE

Templemars

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

• Deploying the purchasing process appropriately relevant to the scale of expenditure, level of risk to supply and complexity of requirements
• Establishing purchasing and supply management strategies for the defined category of expenditure
• Negotiating with suppliers
• Ensuring all agreements with suppliers are in writing and in place prior to the start of business
• Delivering business benefits which meet or exceed targets

Entreprises

  • Kingfisher plc - Group Purchasing Manager

    Templemars 2016 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau