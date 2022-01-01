Dominique VILLEDEY

-
ANGOFLEX / TECHNIP
- Subsea Operation Manager
2011 - maintenant
-
GULMAR OFFSHORE UAE
- Project Engineer
2011 - 2011
-
Acergy - Angola
- Country Operation Manager
2008 - 2010
Based in Luanda, acting as multi –projects coordinator and upon request locally Projects representative. The responsibilities of the position are the followings:
Make sure that multi-projects operations in Angola are efficiently coordinate in terms of planning & resources.
Accountable for the Acergy HSE principles respect by all the projects personnel as well as for safe operations.
Ensure that all operational activities undertaken comply with relevant Angolan legislative directives.
Control, monitoring & reporting of the subcontractor’s resources made available for the execution of the work.
To direct and control personnel and instruct subcontractors, taking due account of external and internal requirements.
Responsible for the expenditures processes and associated cost controls
EXPERIENCES & ACHIEVEMENTS :
TEPA-BK 17 PAZFLOR. Assistance to the Long base array deployment 118 Transponder stands positioned on the sea bed from the DP ROV Support vessel Acergy Legend / TEPA-BK 17 FPSO DALIA P5 Mooring line repair. Support to the Derrick Lay Barge Polaris & to the project team / TEPA BK 17- MATIS tie ins campaign 2009 mobilization / EXXON MOBIL BK 15 GAS GATHERING – WD 1200 to 22 Mtrs . Support to the offshore operations (162 Kms pipe lay down, PLEMS & PLETS installations) & to the fleet (5 CBs rotating 1 DLB, 1 Survey vessel & ROV Support, 1 Diving vessel) / ANGOLA LNG – Landfall & above tie-in water preparation then support.
-
Acergy Gabon & affiliated subsidiaries SOCAMER - ACERGY CONGO
- Resident Manager
2004 - 2008
My mission: In depth & complete re-organization of the subsidiary & associated branches, informing then encouraging the full commitment of everyone to comply with the ACERGY policies & targets in accordance with the new market constraints.
Construction yard management
Operational support to the EPCI projects in Gabon, Cameroon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea
Commercial & technical delegation
Finance – Administrative – Reinforce relationships with Gabonese government & local authorities
-
STOLT OFFSHORE SA
- Subsea Services - Operations Manager
2001 - 2003
STOLT-OFFSHORE SA - « SUBSEA SERVICES » Manager & associated assets, marine bases and projects: (Port-Gentil, Gabon) – (Lagos, Nigeria) – (Pointe-Noire, Congo) – (Luanda, Angola) - (Baku, Azerbaijan)
Based in Paris, report to STOLT OFFSHORE AFMED General Management - 25 engineers & technicians in Paris ; ± 80 staffs on project areas. Subsea Services is a functional department, providing experience & expertise to the STOLT OFFSHORE EPCI projects teams. In the AFMED region, Subsea Services also operates a float of Diving vessels completed with a large number of various equipments: survey, ROV, diving spreads, flooding & testing gears.
Improvement of the efficiency & quality of the technical proposed support to the projects at the study stage then during the operations ( This has been confirmed through an in-house feedback / my own annual appraisal )
Recruitment of new and additional skills and competencies to provide the expected support(Diving specialists–ROV technicians – Experienced Surveyors –Representatives in regions)
Maintenance & repair long term contract with Chevron Texaco Nigeria, significant net profit increase
Chevron Texaco Nigeria +40%
Settlement of a rent service of our subsea equipment when available on the open market e.g : Full portable diving spreads cw with technicians for the maintenance.
Financial results balanced end of 2001 / increased since 2002.
EXPERIENCES & ACHIEVEMENTS:
CHEVRON / TEXACO NIGERIA ESCRAVOS – Inspection Maintenance & Repairs long term contract - Management of 3 Construction Diving & survey Vessels + 2 Jack-up barges operating 24 hrs a day offshore Escravos / ELF AMENAN NIGERIA – Spool pieces & mattresses installation procedures then deployment on site from DSV Stephaniturm / SHELL NIGERIA OGGS 36” Trunk line – Management of 2 DSV to pump the grout bags & to install the closing spools / VAALCO GABON - 4 Umbilical repairs WD 800 Mtrs using ROV’s from SEAWAY LEGEND / TOTAL CONGO. Loading Buoy at DJENO -Subsea Maintenance and Operations / TOTAL CONGO – LAFP I Tube replacement due to short- circuit – Using the DSV SEAWAY EAGLE with both divers & construction ROV on the bottom.
-
STOLT OFFSHORE SA
- Field Engineer
2000 - 2000
Jan. 2000- Dec. 2000 STOLT-OFFSHORE SA - Senior Field Engineer – Dept Engineering & Methods
Report to the Operation & Project department. Promotion & coordination of a junior engineers team. Raising and development of the requested installation methods and tasks plans. Identification of the assets and equipments needed to perform the operations. Based in the head office - Paris. Several missions abroad to assist the operations in progress.
Tendering : Prepare the technical documentation, perform the time estimates, identify part of the SOW which could be sub- contracted
e.g : Exxon Mobil, pre-qualification ERHA – Total, Dalia - Total, Djeno calm buoy – Shell , Bonga – Shell OGGS
Project : Develop installation procedures and task plans – identify the needed equipments & installation aids
e.g: Erha, suction piles, manifolds & MODU - Girassol shrink sleaves - Shell OGGS 32’’ gaz trunck line crossings.
Operations : As a field engineer on the operations stage, provide the technical support onboard the construction fleet
e.g : Triton la Ceiba, Marathon Tchatamba, OGGS trunk line ….
EXPERIENCES & ACHIEVEMENTS:
TRITON Equatorial Guinea Phase C5 A -835 WD - Pipe line lay down using a steep lay method, Flexible jumpers deployment c/w subsea connections, From 835 Mtrs Deep - 12” pipeline recovery with ROV’s from the bottom up to the main line onboard the barge .
-
COMEX / OCEANEERING / DORIS / ETPM / ATLSA DIVING / TRASUBEST / SOGETRAM / VINCI
- Diving technician then Diving supervisor
1985 - 1992
COMEX - Nigeria, Congo, Cabinda, Angola, Cameroon – Jackets installations , crossings, risers rigid & flexible , closing spools, dogs legs, mattresses installation, pipeline laying
OCANEERING ETPM Project FSU Coveñas Colombia – FSU & loading buoy mooring, then jetty and pipe shore approach.
Atlas Diving offshore Barcelona - Hyperbaric welding of 8 swell breakers legs pipe OD 2 000 mm (Eiffel patent)
CETIC / UTO Operating welding process and required equipment development in order to perform wet welding on stainless steel in nuclear power plants storage pools.
INPP Marseille / Welding Institute Development and validation of wet welding operating process for carbon steel.
EXPERIENCES & ACHIEVEMENTS:
1986 Development & application, of procedures to dive in sodium in order to operate inside the stocking cylinder of the Creys-Malville new generation nuclear power plant.
1993 BRGM international project “CLIMASILAC ”. Collection of continuous 250m of intact core-sampling from the Lac d’Annecy sub-bottom.
1994 development of a suitcase 3D bathymetry spread, both in tracking mode or RTK DGPS.
1996 Project GEOSTOCK/SHELL. Drilling of an artificial stocking capacity for liquid gas -183m depth underground
Permanent : Hyperbaric welders team training for the maintenance of the pressurized tunnelling machine
TEO Lyon – Storbelt, Denmark- TGV Atlantic - A86 Paris – Meteor Paris