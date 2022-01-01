Menu

Dominique YEVO

Paris

En résumé

Consultant réseau et sécurité


Mes compétences :
VPN
PABX
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Novell Netware
NetScreen
Linux
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cisco Switches/Routers
CheckPoint Provider
Cascading Style Sheets
X25
Websense
Veritas Backup Exec
TCP/IP
Symantec Ghost
Sophos PureMessage
RNIS
Python Programming
Personal Home Page
PPTP
PC Anywhere
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Linux Red Hat
Linux Mandrake
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
L2TP
JavaScript
Java
IPX/SPX
IPSec
IP
IGRP
HTML
Frame Relay
Ethernet
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Cisco ASA
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Apache WEB Server
Alcatel
Active Directory
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)

Entreprises

  • . - Consultant sécurité informatique

    Paris maintenant

  • RCI Banque - Consultant Réseaux et Sécurité

    2011 - maintenant Rattaché à l'équipe réseau/ sécurité. (3 administrateurs).
    Gestion de l'environnement de production à l'international

    PROJETS
    * Mise en place de liaisons VPN avec partenaires et filiales ;
    * PRA et PCA - rédaction des procédures de bascule.

    PRODUCTION

    * Support niveau 3 sur les problèmes liés à la production réseaux, et aux transferts de fichiers
    * Configuration et administration boitier cisco Nexus, 6500, (modification vlan, routage ...)
    * Administration de boitier ASA 5520/5525
    * Mise en place de Tunnel IPsec sur Cisco 1841 ;
    * Administration de Beeware v5 I-sentry, gestion des flux entrant et webservice
    * Administration de Bluecoat SG510(proxy) gestion des règles de routage
    * Administration synchrony gateway (Axway), gestion des transferts de fichier.
    * Gestion des DNS (bind), DHCP (sous unix)
    * Mise en place de procédure et schéma visio ;

  • NATIXIS - Consultant Réseaux et Sécurité

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Rattaché à l'équipe MCO réseau/ sécurité. (4 administrateurs).
    Gestion de l'environnement de production.

    RESEAUX
    * Routeur et switch cisco 3845, 3560, 6509...
    * Configuration de Trunk, vlan,
    * Configuration du routage static, OSPF,
    * Gestion des ACL
    * Configuration CSS
    * Troubleshooting

    SECURITE

    * Administration de boitier checkpoint NGX R60, R62, Appliance Nokia IP 1220, Fortigate 1000, et Firewall netscreen NS25 , PIX ASA 5500
    * Proxy ISA 2003, Squid, F5
    * Reverse proxy (rweb, beeware)
    * Gestion des black et whiteliste ;
    * Installation et Administration de plateforme SMTP Potsfix ;
    * Routage inter domaine avec partenaire Natixis ;

  • CETELEM - Ingénieur sécurité

    2007 - 2007 Rattaché à l'équipe projet sécurité XNET. (8 administrateurs).
    Gestion de l'environnement de production

    PROJETS
    * Intégration des Firewall Cetelem au réseau BNP ;
    * Sécurisation de la ToIP des filiales BNP/ Cetelem

    SECURITE - Firewall (Check point NGX R60)
    * Administration des Firewall Nokia Checkpoint NGX ;
    * Gestion des secure plateform via Provider-1
    * Mise à jours des règles ;
    * Administration de proxy squid et reverse Proxy Rweb ;
    * Mise à jours des DNS
    * Administration des Load Balancer F5 (Big IP) ;

  • MICHAEL PAGE - Ingénieur Réseau & télécoms

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2006 - 2007 Rattaché à l'équipe projet Réseau/sécurité. (2 administrateurs).
    Ouverture de site Michael Page, Page personnel, Page Interim au niveau national

    PROJETS
    * Mise en place d'un PRA test de bascule et validation ;
    * Ouverture de site Michael Page International (Paris, Genève...)
    * Dimensionnement du site, commande des liens SDSL et secours ADSL

    SECURITE
    * (Smart Dash Board) Checkpoint NGX R60 ;
    * Création des tunnels VPN -Multiple Entry Point ;
    * Gestion des Flux et règles site to site
    * Secure platform / Nokia IP 350 ;
    * Administration d'architecture distributed (firewall Nokia + Secure Platform) ;
    * Création de DMZ et configuration du routage statique ;
    * Création des login accès distant secure client / secure remote ;
    * Authentification forte avec Active Card
    * Administration de Proxy Bluecoat SG800
    * Gestion du filtrage d'url, via Websense 6.3

    RESEAUX DATA & TOIP
    * Administration de Routeur Cisco 6509, 4500, 3560 et switchs Catalyst
    * Configuration du routage statique et dynamique EIGRP, HSRP sur backbone
    * Mise en place de VLAN, Trunk, Spanning tree ;
    * Gestion de la QoS (Data / ToIP) administration du système IPBX Call Manager 4.2 Publisher/suscriber ;

  • ARKADIN SA - Administrateur Réseaux et Telecom

    Paris 2003 - 2006 Rattaché à l'équipe de production. (3 administrateurs). Rattaché au DSI
    Implémentation, Administration des réseaux LAN/WAN pour les filiales Arkadin world wide
    Ouverture d'une quinzaine de filiale Arkadin à l'international Europe, Asie, Etat unis

    PROJETS
    * Mise en place d'une architecture Hub and Spoke au niveau WAN
    * Mise en place d'une architecture Full mesh au niveau MAN
    * Mise en place des tunnels IP sec ;
    * Implémentation et administration de Firewall Netscreen screen OS (5XT, 5GT, 10, 25) ;
    * Migration de l'architecture Full Mesh vers une architecture Hub on Spoke (3 zones)

    PRODUCTION

    * Définition des règles et flux de routage pour les sites distants
    * Configuration des tunnels VPN et de la politique de sécurité.
    * Définition des plans d'adressage pour les sites distants
    * Configuration des Netscreens remote pour les utilisateurs distants
    * Upgrade des versions matérielles et logicielles ;
    * Configuration du Routage

    ENCADREMENT

    * Formation au technicien Arkadin World Wide ;

Formations

Réseau