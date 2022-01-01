Domitille PHILIPPE

Mes compétences :
Business
Business law
Contract Law
IT law
Law
Entreprises
Kahn & Associés
- Lawyer
PARIS 82015 - maintenant
Cabinet Gilles Vercken
- Lawyer
2014 - 2015
FRANKLIN AVOCATS
- Trainee
Roubaix2014 - 2014
Sodexo
- Trainee in the legal department of Sodexo Group
Issy-les-Moulineaux 2012 - 2012°Data protection: information notice, CNIL filings & international transfers, audit of internal practices, IT policy
°Drafting & negotiation of IP/IT contracts: third-party maintenance, ASP, outsourcing, softwares, IP rights
°Legal notice for the developpement & use of CRM (Client Relationship Management) & social networking
°Legal documentation in competition law, commercial law, distribution law and communication law
Winston & Strawn LLP
- Legal assistant
2011 - 2011Updating and drafting legal documents, legal research, business development
Société Générale Asset Management
- Assistant in a legal department
PARIS2009 - 2009Assistant in the legal department of SGAM for the M&A of SGAM by CAAM (Crédit Agricole Asset Management) and the creation of a JV between SGAM-AI and Lyxor.
Caisse des dépôts et Consignations
- Assistant in a legal department
Paris2008 - 2008
ACTJ
- Camp counselor and tennis teacher
2008 - 2008
Formations
Sorbone Assas International Law School - Asia (Singapore)
Singapore2013 - 2013LL.M in International Business Law
International Financial Markets - International Financing - Finance Accounting - Mergers & Acquisitions - Competition Law - International Contracts & International Sales Law - State & International Trade Law - International Arbitration - Environment & sustainable development