Domitille PHILIPPE

PARIS 8

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
Business
Business law
Contract Law
IT law
Law

Entreprises

  • Kahn & Associés - Lawyer

    PARIS 8 2015 - maintenant

  • Cabinet Gilles Vercken - Lawyer

    2014 - 2015

  • FRANKLIN AVOCATS - Trainee

    Roubaix 2014 - 2014

  • Sodexo - Trainee in the legal department of Sodexo Group

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2012 - 2012 °Data protection: information notice, CNIL filings & international transfers, audit of internal practices, IT policy
    °Drafting & negotiation of IP/IT contracts: third-party maintenance, ASP, outsourcing, softwares, IP rights
    °Legal notice for the developpement & use of CRM (Client Relationship Management) & social networking
    °Legal documentation in competition law, commercial law, distribution law and communication law

  • Winston & Strawn LLP - Legal assistant

    2011 - 2011 Updating and drafting legal documents, legal research, business development

  • Société Générale Asset Management - Assistant in a legal department

    PARIS 2009 - 2009 Assistant in the legal department of SGAM for the M&A of SGAM by CAAM (Crédit Agricole Asset Management) and the creation of a JV between SGAM-AI and Lyxor.

  • Caisse des dépôts et Consignations - Assistant in a legal department

    Paris 2008 - 2008

  • ACTJ - Camp counselor and tennis teacher

    2008 - 2008

Formations

  • Sorbone Assas International Law School - Asia (Singapore)

    Singapore 2013 - 2013 LL.M in International Business Law

    International Financial Markets - International Financing - Finance Accounting - Mergers & Acquisitions - Competition Law - International Contracts & International Sales Law - State & International Trade Law - International Arbitration - Environment & sustainable development

  • Ecole De Formation Du Barreau De Paris

    Paris 2012 - 2014 CAPA

  • University Panthéon-Assas (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2012 2nd year master degree in Multimedia and Information Technology Law

    IP/IT law

    Thesis under the supervision of Prof. Jérôme Huet: Labelling Internet legal offer: the Hadopi “PUR” label and its effect on the music industry

  • Shanghai Normal University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2010 - 2011 Law & Finance

  • Université Paris Sud 11- Faculté Jean Monnet

    Sceaux 2009 - 2010 Master 1 in Business Law

    Law

  • University Of Edinburgh (Edinburgh)

    Edinburgh 2008 - 2009 Law

    School of Law

  • Faculté De Droit Jean Monnet Paris Sud 11 (Sceaux / Shanghai)

    Sceaux / Shanghai 2006 - 2008 1st +2nd year of law

    Law

  • Lycée Marie Curie

    Sceaux 2006 - 2008 Law and Economics

    Classe préparatoire ENS Cachan D1 (Droit-Economie Gestion)

