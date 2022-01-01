Menu

Dong Hyun CHOI

Bienvenue au monde de Dong hyun CHOI.

- Political defection from South Korea to North Korea
- South Korean refugees
- Torture victims of South Korean Government and Military

http://www.linkedin.com/in/donghyunchoi
http://www.viadeo.com/en/profile/dong-hyun.choi
http://www.facebook.com/donghyunchoi

Mes compétences :
Aviation
Biotechnology
Consulting
Créative
Education
Education Management
Energy
Entertainment
Finance
Journalism
Management
Management consulting
manufacturing
Outsourcing
Professional services
Retail
Technology

  • Confidentiel - Confidentiel

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 1995 - 1996 International Relations

    Masters

  • Université Paris 4 Paris Sorbonne (Neuilly Sur Seine)

    Neuilly Sur Seine 1994 - 1997 Philosophie

    PhD

    Philosophie - PhD

  • University Of London (London)

    London 1991 - 1992 Music

    Music

  • Yehudi Menuhin School (Stoke D'Abernon Cobham)

    Stoke D'Abernon Cobham 1988 - 1988 Music

    Cello - Cello

  • American International School, Riyadh (RICS, SAIS-R) (Riyadh)

    Riyadh 1982 - 1984 GCSE

    GCSE

    GCSE

