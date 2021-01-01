Dr. Marie HOLM

Marie Holm www.marieholmphd.com est titulaire d'un doctorat en sciences de gestion de l'Université de la Sorbonne, d'un PhD d'ESCP Europe sous la direction du professeur Isaac Getz. Elle a fait son post-doctorat à l’Ecole de Management de Grenoble. Auparavant, formée en tant qu'économiste, elle avait travaillé dans les domaines de la banque, de la comptabilité et de la gestion d'événements, puis pendant plusieurs années en stratégie, ressources humaines et marketing. Passionnée par le développement personnel et les techniques contemplatives, elle est devenue thérapeute alternatif certifié et ministre en Norvège pour l'organisation spiritualiste.



Marie Holm PhD is speaker, teacher and researcher of corporate mindfulness and workplace spirituality within critical management studies. Her credentials reflect her passion for spirituality i.e. meaning and purpose in life and at work, with science. Marie holds a Doctoral degree in Management Science from the Sorbonne University and a PhD from ESCP Europe. On the spiritual side, Marie is a meditation and yoga practitioner (25 + years).



In organisational environments, Marie leads seminars, presenting scientific findings supporting the benefits of alternate mindsets. Blending in spiritual wisdom, she addresses ways of returning to a strong state of inner knowing, using guided meditation and other contemplative techniques as tools. Participants learn through activities to build equanimity and transcendence.



She lectures at leading academic institutions on Psychology & Management, Career & Personal Development and Innovation and has presented at over 50 events (including international scientific conferences) on subjects encompassing Cognitive Neuroscience, Positive Psychology and Organisational Behaviour.



Mes compétences :

Bien être au travail

méditation

Mindfulness

Psychologie

psychologie cognitive

Psychologie positive