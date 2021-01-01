Menu

Dr. Marie HOLM

  • Associate Professor
  • INSEEC
  • Associate Professor

Paris

En résumé

Marie Holm www.marieholmphd.com est titulaire d'un doctorat en sciences de gestion de l'Université de la Sorbonne, d'un PhD d'ESCP Europe sous la direction du professeur Isaac Getz. Elle a fait son post-doctorat à l’Ecole de Management de Grenoble. Auparavant, formée en tant qu'économiste, elle avait travaillé dans les domaines de la banque, de la comptabilité et de la gestion d'événements, puis pendant plusieurs années en stratégie, ressources humaines et marketing. Passionnée par le développement personnel et les techniques contemplatives, elle est devenue thérapeute alternatif certifié et ministre en Norvège pour l'organisation spiritualiste.

Marie Holm PhD is speaker, teacher and researcher of corporate mindfulness and workplace spirituality within critical management studies. Her credentials reflect her passion for spirituality i.e. meaning and purpose in life and at work, with science. Marie holds a Doctoral degree in Management Science from the Sorbonne University and a PhD from ESCP Europe. On the spiritual side, Marie is a meditation and yoga practitioner (25 + years).

In organisational environments, Marie leads seminars, presenting scientific findings supporting the benefits of alternate mindsets. Blending in spiritual wisdom, she addresses ways of returning to a strong state of inner knowing, using guided meditation and other contemplative techniques as tools. Participants learn through activities to build equanimity and transcendence.

She lectures at leading academic institutions on Psychology & Management, Career & Personal Development and Innovation and has presented at over 50 events (including international scientific conferences) on subjects encompassing Cognitive Neuroscience, Positive Psychology and Organisational Behaviour.

Mes compétences :
Bien être au travail
méditation
Mindfulness
Psychologie
psychologie cognitive
Psychologie positive

Entreprises

  • INSEEC - Associate Professor

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2021 - maintenant Researching and Teaching Business Ethics, Corporate Social Responsibility, as well as Health and Safety within Human Resource Management

  • Excelia Business School - Associate Professor

    Autre | La Rochelle (17000) 2018 - 2020 Researching and Teaching within Strategy, Organisational Behaviour, Change Management, Human Resource Management, Business Ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility

  • IÉSEG School of Management - Professeure Adjointe

    Paris (75000) 2016 - 2017 Teaching about corporate mindfulness, workplace spirituality and well-being

  • Grenoble Ecole de Management - Post-doctoral Researcher

    Grenoble 2014 - 2016 Marie Holm poursuit des recherches postdoctorales à la Grenoble Ecole de Management, en se concentrant sur la façon de cultiver les états d'esprit alternatifs, comme la pleine conscience et la positivité grâce à des mécanismes cognitifs, telle que la méditation. L'objectif est d'apporter aux entreprises des avantages organisationnels, notamment dans le bien-être et la créativité de leurs collaborateurs. Ses recherches couvrent des domaines connexes, telles que les sciences cognitives et la psychologie positive, s'appuyant sur l'empathie, la gentillesse, la bienveillance et la compassion. Elle est titulaire d'un doctorat de l'Université de la Sorbonne et d'un doctorat de l'ESCP Europe, où elle a donné des cours de développement personnel, de stratégie et de comportement organisationnel. Elle est également la fondatrice de Science de la Spiritualité, un groupe organisant des séminaires et proposant du coaching international.

  • Norsk Spiritualistisk Trossamfunn - Minister, Medium and Holistic Healer

    Oslo, Norway 2013 - maintenant Officiating ceremonies, mental mediumship and spiritual philosophy and holistic therapist

  • Google - Norwegian Account Strategist

    Commercial | Dublin, Ireland 2008 - 2009 Handling AdWords and AdSense accounts for mid to large companies in Nordic markets

Formations

  • Università Degli Studi Di Firenze / University Of Florence

    Florence, Italy 2019 - 2019 ERASMUS Program for Professors - Research and Pedagogical Training

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Doctoral degree

    Organisational benefits of alternate mindsets: how meditative techniques enhance well-being and creativity

  • ESCP Europe

    Paris 2009 - 2014 PhD

    * Teaching Organisational Behaviour, International Consulting and Personal Development, with the Department of Strategy, Human Resources and Organisation
    * Developing & leading seminars about workplace wellness : 'Managerial Techniques for Enhancing Workplace Well-being, Creativity and Mindfulness'
    * Evaluating, grading & giving feedback on student presentations & exams
    * Consulting Team Lead

  • BI Norwegian School Of Management

    Oslo 2006 - 2008 Master of Science in International Marketing and Management

    Top Student of the Year Award

  • UBC (University Of British Columbia)

    Vancouver, Canada 1995 - 1999 Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics

    Science One Program

  • University Of Manitoba

    Winnipeg 1995 - 1995 Shad Valley Program - Integrated Sciences

Réseau