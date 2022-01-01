Menu

E. Farrell NZAMBA

Monaco

Enthusiastic high degree of motivation with a clear determination and decision to lead to objective purpose, rigours, man of reactif work. Good knowledge of politic and procedures. Safety audit on the work place and the procedures of inspection, to have control in incident preventive measures and exceptional capacity of damage of journey also the need of flexible time work, insure the pratic work of employee’s base on the standard of enterprise safety and demanding nature of the safety to improve performance employees.

Mes compétences :
Safety
Audit
Works supervision
Onshore Oil & Gas
Offshore Oil & Gas
Scaffolding
Microsoft Excel
preparation of dismantling work and reassembly of
implementation of the principles and requirements
Welding
SAP EP
Risk Management
Risk Assessment
Registration monitoring
Performance Monitoring
Operations and Maintenance
Operations Monitoring
Operational Risk
Oil Field
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Internal Audit
Heights Training
HSE Administration
Environnemental Management
Environmental Management
Civil Engineering

Entreprises

  • DIETSMANN - Deputy HSE MANAGER

    Monaco 2013 - 2015 CONTRAT GMOC FOR TOTAL GABON (ONSHORE & OFFSHORE)
    Deputy HSE MANAGER
    * Taking care of medical certificate validity for employees of and the guarantee to renew on the periods time ;
    * Analyse the operational risk with the technical group ;
    * Managing the health (diseases and incident)evacuation on offshore and onshore contract with Total Gabon ;
    * Managing the health(desease and incident)of OGEC works Dietsmann agreement Shell Gabon site Gamba and Rabi)
    * Managing the induction for new comers. ;
    * Putting in place HSE training based on requirements of employment contract ;
    * Awareness the employers for the different subject HSE ;
    * Inspecting, audit HSE for all oil field onshore and offshore Total Gabon
    * Participate the Committee (Health Safety Environnement )Total Gabon all sites onshore and offshore
    * Responsible for monitoring of the extinguishing bottles (CO2 and FM200- for installations electrical and instrumentalist ) Onshore and offshore Total Gabon
    * Update the monitoring data base of the extinguishing bottles (CO2 and FM200).
    * Compliance monitoring for reconditioning and filling of CO2 and FM200 extinguishers with Gamaflex company
    * Audit and inspection of oil field, workshop, terminal oil
    * Writing minutes of site visit

    Client: TOTAL GABON - Offshore & Onshore (Leaders in Operation Maintenance of Oil & Gas, LNG and Power production facilities.

  • EDC EGYPTIAN DRILLING COMPAGNY (Oil & Gas) - HSE FIELD SUPERVISOR

    2011 - 2013 * Enforce respect the instruction and HSE procedures ;
    * Managed and coordinated of work permit(PTW) and documents associated ;
    * Inspection of scaffolding, put in accordance ;
    * Works supervision(Welding, boiler works, drilling, electrical, mechanical, logistic, painter) ;
    * Auditing and inspection of HSE equipments ;
    * Auditing work permit (PTW)
    * HSE instructor on board ;
    * Analysis of risks (JSA),related of operations ;
    * Writing HSE document (Non Routine Lifting Plan Check List & Routine Lifting Plan Check List & lifting operation plan)
    * HSE administration ;
    * Pre-Job Safety meeting & Pre tour-safety meeting & Weekly Safety Meeting ;
    * Writing reports , Abandon drill & fire drill ;
    * Experience Rig Move offshore ;
    * Writing HSE document file fire check list and Confined Space Entry Check List and Pre-Scaffolding Check List.
    * Works supervision of the daily tasks and identification of degradation situation and put in place of measure corrective
    * STOP Audit ;
    * Reporting incidents and administration stop cards and statistics ;
    * Check compliance of operations area
    * Accident and Incident Investigation ;
    * Works supervision for the high risk lifting operations ;
    * Prepare safety data sheets for workplace JSA and ARO ;
    * Management & HSE monitoring dashboards and KPIS ;
    * Awareness and Communication and monitoring HSE statistics ;
    * Holding of safety meetings and writing safety reports ;
    * Monitoring of hoisting gear
    Registration monitoring and preventive treatment of corrective actions

    Client: TOTAL GABON - Drilling Offshore

  • TOTAL GABON DEPARTMENT - HSE SUPERVISOR ONSHORE CONSTRUCTION

    2010 - 2011 * Works supervision of the project activities construction civil engineering onshore
    * Works supervision of site teams; awareness the employers for the different subject HSE
    the health, safety and environment; Followed any safety directive given by the project manager and by the HSE Manager.
    * Reporting daily the results and safety statistics(Anomaly, correctives actions and preventive effective and incidents)
    * Inspection visit the site and audit ;
    * Investigation and analysis of causes in the event of an accident or incident, and reporting monitoring of activities of sites and HSE recommandations are applied when using lifting gear, scaffolding.
    * Conducting risk analysis, examine incidents and recommends remedial and préventive measures
    * Ensure that all safety devices are operational and well maintained
    * Implementation of action plan and monitoring of corrective measures
    * Management of the implementation of the HSE policy in compliance with regulations, standards and rules of art
    * Works supervision of pipe laying soluforce water injection PG2 / PO
    * Organize daily site meetings with contractors ;
    * Works supervision for the geotechnical Survey work, piezometric survey Atora production station ;
    * Preparation work permits and Operations Monitoring

    Projets onshore: Démantèlement des installations de Prod-Tchengue & Landfarming. / Pose pipeline soluforce PG2-PO/ Construction station électrique PG2/ Survey géotechnique piézométrique station Prod-Atora/ (Oil &Gas)

  • PIPELINE GABON - HSE MANAGER

    2007 - 2009 * Works supervision of confined space; hot work and cold ;
    * Followed work permit(PTW)
    * HSE Reporting ;
    * Communication and investigation HSE ; incident and accident ;
    * Preparation the work in confined spaces ;
    * Communication on the management of operations (JSA, RLO) ;
    * SIMOPS Supervisor
    * Conducts safety inspections and HSE Audit ;
    * Works supervision for the preparation of dismantling work and reassembly of production lines and valves ;
    * Toolbox meeting ;
    * Ensure the prevention and protection of respect of procedures and compliance of safety equipment
    * Works supervision for the stripping operations has water at very high pressure
    * Inspection to the conformity of Equipments compressor, welding machines etc
    * Inspection light vehicle and heavy equipment; cranes, forklifts

    * Writing procedure QHSE and ensure the implementation of the principles and requirements of different standards applicable
    * Writing the document of occupational Risk Assessment ;
    * Participation in improving followed of action plan HSE ;
    * Management of Individual Protective Equipment (PPE) ;
    * Prepares security procedures in coordination with supervisors and caseload on various construction works such as excavation, scaffolding and concrete formwork.
    * Investigation and reporting accidents and incidents ;
    * Development of Medical evacuation Plan (EVASAN) ;
    * Implementation waste management system. ;
    * Writing of minutes and realization of internal audits ;
    * Realization in the implementation and improvement of HSE Plan

    Client: ADDAX PETROLEUM-SINOPEC (Oil & Gas) project construction engineering and pipeline

  • SHELL GABON - HSE ADVISOR

    Libreville 2000 - 2007 * Reporting Incidents et accidents (data base Fountain) ;
    * Reporting statistiques Man hours et KPI (data base Excel) ;
    * Update HSE Web page
    * HSE Administration
    * SAP assistant ;
    * Monitoring publishing statistics Dashboard ;
    * Followed HSE plan (Shell Gabon contractors)SATRAM- OGEC- COLAS- EP-SERVICES-AIR SERVICES- SOGAPIBS- DITEC-SODEXHO)
    * Internal audit realization workshops Shell Gabon contractors (SATRAM- OGEC- COLAS- EP-SERVICES-AIR SERVICES- SOGAPIBS- DITEC-SODEXHO)
    * Managed statistics STOP (database Stop Dupont)

    Shell Gabon Exploration Production

