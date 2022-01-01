E. Farrell NZAMBA

Enthusiastic high degree of motivation with a clear determination and decision to lead to objective purpose, rigours, man of reactif work. Good knowledge of politic and procedures. Safety audit on the work place and the procedures of inspection, to have control in incident preventive measures and exceptional capacity of damage of journey also the need of flexible time work, insure the pratic work of employee’s base on the standard of enterprise safety and demanding nature of the safety to improve performance employees.
Mes compétences :
Safety
Audit
Works supervision
Onshore Oil & Gas
Offshore Oil & Gas
Scaffolding
Microsoft Excel
preparation of dismantling work and reassembly of
implementation of the principles and requirements
Welding
SAP EP
Risk Management
Risk Assessment
Registration monitoring
Performance Monitoring
Operations and Maintenance
Operations Monitoring
Operational Risk
Oil Field
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Internal Audit
Heights Training
HSE Administration
Environnemental Management
Environmental Management
Civil Engineering
