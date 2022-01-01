Edouard KABOUCHE

Mes compétences :
Unix/Linux
Windows Server
SQL Server
Windows 2000/XP/Vista/Seven
Powershell
Microsoft Internet Information Server
SQL
Linux Debian
Apache WEB Server
SBS 2003
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
InstallShield
CA ArcServe
Active Directory
eCommerce
Veritas Backup Exec
System Center Operations Manager
Secure Socket Layer
SCVMM
Oracle
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2007
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Joomla!
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Drupal
Domain Name Server Protocol
Citrix Winframe