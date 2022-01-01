Menu

Edouard KABOUCHE

LORIENT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Unix/Linux
Windows Server
SQL Server
Windows 2000/XP/Vista/Seven
Powershell
Microsoft Internet Information Server
SQL
Linux Debian
Apache WEB Server
SBS 2003
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
InstallShield
CA ArcServe
Active Directory
eCommerce
Veritas Backup Exec
System Center Operations Manager
Secure Socket Layer
SCVMM
Oracle
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2007
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Joomla!
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Drupal
Domain Name Server Protocol
Citrix Winframe

Entreprises

  • PC Média - Directeur de publication

    2016 - maintenant

  • IT-CE (Informatique et Technologies – Caisse d’Epargne) - Intégrateur Logiciels

    Orvault 2014 - 2016 Virtualisation d'application sous Microsoft AppV
    Intégration d'application via InstallShield
    Publication d'application sur bureaux virtuels Citrix RES
    Réplication d'environnement Recette, Pré-production et Production
    Migration d'application Web sous IIS et Apache
    Administration et migration de base de donnée Oracle et SQL
    Rédaction de procédures
    Support niveau 3

  • Netquarks - Administrateur Systèmes

    2010 - 2014 Gestion des comptes sur l'Active Directory, boites mails sur Exchange 2007
    Gestion des sauvegardes, Snapshots et des espaces disques sur environ 200 serveurs virtuels
    Gestion des certificats SSL (IIS et Apache)
    Supervision de la ferme de serveurs (Windows et Debian) via SCOM 2012 et NAGIOS
    Administration sur SQL et MySQL (optimisation des bases, sauvegardes)
    Migration Windows SBS 2003 vers SBS 2008
    Mise en place et gestion complète des sauvegardes, sur bande BackupExec, ArcServe et sur disque en Batch, Powershell.
    Mise en place de tests de restauration et PRA
    Mise en place et déploiement d'une solution antivirus Nod32 (200 postes)
    Mise en place et déploiement des mises à jour WSUS
    Déploiement d'Awstats (gestion des statistiques Web)
    Suivi des mises à jour d'environnement Web à travers les plateformes de DEV/Recette/Production
    Mise en place de solution CMS sous Drupal et Joomla sous Debian
    Mise en place de solution eCommerce sous Magento
    Déploiement EasyRedmine (outils de gestion de projet)
    Rédaction de scripts en Powershell
    Résolution d'incidents
    Rédaction de procédures
    Support Niveau 3

  • Netquarks - Technicien

    2007 - 2010 Gestion et renouvellement du parc
    Gestion du planning de déploiement
    Préparation et déploiement de Master pour les postes de formation locaux et à distance
    Préparation des postes des salles de formations pour Office 2007, applications métiers du groupe Elior (60 postes)
    Support / assistance sur la mise en œuvre des nouvelles versions des logiciel du groupe Elior
    Support de proximité niveau 1,2 et organisation des procédures

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :