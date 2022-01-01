Elaa BOUGHALMI

Looking for a new opportunity!



Mes compétences :

Translation

Commercial

Teaching

Animation

Communication

Vendor Management

Financial assistance

tasking skills

strong management

office experience

management assistance

Transportation management

Project Coordination and Liaison

Procurement management

Procurement Assistance

Operations Assistance

Office Administration

Newspapers

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Magazines

Logistics Management

HR management

Event coordination

Compensation and Benefits