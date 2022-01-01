Menu

Elaa BOUGHALMI

EL GHAZELA

En résumé

Looking for a new opportunity!

Mes compétences :
Translation
Commercial
Teaching
Animation
Communication
Vendor Management
Financial assistance
tasking skills
strong management
office experience
management assistance
Transportation management
Project Coordination and Liaison
Procurement management
Procurement Assistance
Operations Assistance
Office Administration
Newspapers
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Magazines
Logistics Management
HR management
Event coordination
Compensation and Benefits

Entreprises

  • USAID/Chemonics International - Project Coordinator

    2015 - maintenant

  • Hi-Content - Sales Agent

    2013 - 2013 Operated as a sales agent for this web editorial magazine, working to attain and maintain company clients.
    Task list:
    * Ensure and follow up the sales operation
    * Report to my supervisor
    * Advertise for the product ;

  • Opencode Systems - Office Manager

    2013 - 2015 Oversaw all operations and management for a team of engineers working in Tunisia from around the world. Tasks included
    * Vendor management,
    * Office Administration
    * Financial and accounting record keeping,
    * Recruitment,
    * Procurement management ;
    * Communication and Customer services ;
    * Interfacing with company leadership and consultants. ;

  • Fly-Out - Management Assistant

    2012 - 2012 Served as an administrative assistant and asessment administrator.
    Task list
    * Develop Consumption surveys ;
    * Drafting reports in both French and English for the surveys and the focus groups I conducted to improve company performance. ;
    * Ensure Administrative operations ;

  • La Republica - Interpreter & Assistant

    2011 - 2011 Served as an interpreter and assistant to the Italian newspaper, La Republica.

  • La republica - Translator

    2011 - 2012

  • Clap Agency - Freelance Sales Representative

    2010 - 2010

  • Freelance - Freelance Translator & Interpreter

    2010 - 2010 Served as a freelance interpreter and translator to various clients.

  • Free lance - Translator

    2009 - maintenant

  • Call center - Investigator

    2008 - 2009

  • Call center - Sales agent

    2008 - 2008

  • Converse Agency - Tele-interviewer

    2008 - 2009 Served as an advertiser for

  • Phone World Center - Telemarketer

    2007 - 2007 Language Skills:
    Arabic/French/English

    Computing Skills
    Ms Pack/Web search and Social Media

Formations

  • University Of Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2007 - 2012 Bachelor of Linguistics

  • Faculté Des Sciences Humaines & Sociales FSHST (Tunis)

    Tunis 2007 - 2012 license degree

    good

