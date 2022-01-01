Menu

Eléna ZOEBISCH

Saint Ouen

En résumé

Highly motivated Financial Process & Tools Project Analyst with a dynamic personality and good work ethics.
I am a reliable individual, well-organised and objective oriented.
I have a good capacity to deal with pressure and manage priorities. I am Team oriented, capable of pro-actively sharing information.

Comfortable working in a multicultural environment

Mes compétences :
Controlling
Finance
Marketing
Partnership
Sales
Sales Analysis
Support

Entreprises

  • ALSTOM GROUP - Financial Process & Tools Project Analyst

    Saint Ouen 2014 - maintenant Business Financial Consolidation Administrator with a specific focus on Project Management
    Develop the parameter changes request by the key users
    On time delivery focused to avoid implementation delays
    Implement the changes and upgrades in the appropriate part of the application
    Supervise the user acceptance tests and assisting with the deployment
    Providing post-deployment service and fine-tuning.
    Suggest solutions to Sectors & Corporate on specific reporting needs
    Actively contribute to designing and running the Teranga training sessions organised worldwide by ALSTOM University

  • Alstom - Financial Process & Tools Analyst

    Saint Ouen 2012 - 2014 Business Financial Consolidation Tool administrator
    Ensure the availability of the system and the reliability of the reporting.
    Provide high quality support to over 2 000 users (Finance and EHS) and a dozen of key users among the group and help them navigate in a user-friendly environment.
    Manage the exploitation of the financial reporting, update of the scopes, rates and other structure tables
    Improve the process in order to gain in productivity and efficiency
    Develop and implement the parameters changes in the various reporting Actual/ Forecast and Budget in BFC and Analytics
    Work closely with the sector key users to implement their requirements
    Work on various projects regarding the application

  • GFI Informatique - Financial Controller

    Saint-Ouen 2011 - 2012 Provide reporting and variance analysis for a 30M€ P&L and present results in business reviews
    Perform budgeting, forecasting and closing activities through month end and quarterly business reviews
    Work closely with operational staff to ensure proper recognition of sales and project progression
    Analyse monthly invoicing and follow closely invoiced to be issued

  • Schneider Electric - Business Financial Analyst

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2011 Business analyst within Corporate Management Control
    Coordinate the group process and ensure proper reporting
    Participated actively in the design and management of reporting process
    Measured and analyzed economical performance (consolidated contributions CCO) of the Group by business and operating division
    Support the groups Business and OD's (mainly R&D entities, EMEAS zone, Industry BU, ITB BU)
    Designed and implemented new performance measurement process, including restatement process (Prior Year)
    Performed training on performance measurement tools and process

  • Schneider Electric - Financial Analyst

    Rueil Malmaison 2008 - 2010 Supporting PowerLogic Business

    Providing reporting and variance analysis for a full P&L
    Performing budgeting, forecasting and closing activities through month end and quarterly business reviews
    Financial responsibility for managing and rationalizing marketing programs and new product launches
    Assisting business partners making strategic decisions while driving accountability to business performance
    Providing activity level reporting such as Analysis of Change (AOC) and Consolidated Contribution (CCO)

  • Schneider Electric - Financial Analyst

    Rueil Malmaison 2008 - 2008 Supporting NAOD Engineering

    Provided reporting and variances analysis for NAOD R&D Budget
    Created, combined and standardized month end reporting processes
    Automated non value-added tasks by leading the reporting improvement project
    Worked with business team to develop capital investment business cases
    Marco Polo member, an internal international mobility program

  • Schneider Electric - Alternante

    Rueil Malmaison 2006 - 2007 Gestion de portefeuille projets (environ 60), d'envergure internationale. Utilisation de l'outil Primavera: saisi et analyse des données économiques, financières et marketing.
    Suivi du processus qualité sur une gamme de produits vendus dans plus de 80 pays. Contact et relance pays.
    Usage de l'outil SAP afin de réaliser des extractions mensuels; aide au contrôle de gestion.

Formations

Réseau