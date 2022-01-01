Eléna ZOEBISCH

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Highly motivated Financial Process & Tools Project Analyst with a dynamic personality and good work ethics.
I am a reliable individual, well-organised and objective oriented.
I have a good capacity to deal with pressure and manage priorities. I am Team oriented, capable of pro-actively sharing information.
Comfortable working in a multicultural environment
Mes compétences :
Controlling
Finance
Marketing
Partnership
Sales
Sales Analysis
Support