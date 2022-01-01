Menu

Eléonore CHABAN-DELMAS

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Je recherche la joie et le sens des choses - et vivant dans un pays bouddhiste, je pratique aussi le lacher-prise;o) J'ai trouve tout cela dans la musique, l'ecriture, l'expatriation, et l'accompagnement que je peux offrir et recevoir sur ma route.

Hey there!
The day I discovered the word 'self-actualization' I knew I'd found - not my passion - but the right word to define it. We are all the bearers of a unique spark and I believe there is nothing more worthwhile, meaningful - and fun! - to do with our time that to fan the flames and share the warmth and light. Very often it runs against our education and the societies we live in. Taking a step towards our true self is a brave thing to do, but also in the end the only one that makes sense - and one which can start any day. I wish you all strength and joy on your paths.

Mes compétences :
Music
Writing
NLP
Coaching
Creativity
Astrology
Simultaneous translation Eng-Fre/ Fre-Eng
Proofreading
Directing/Acting
Organisation/Production/Logistics

Entreprises

  • Independent - Life Coach

    2010 - maintenant

  • Les Barres de Broadway - Comedienne Chanteuse

    2009 - maintenant Plusieurs spectacles en 3 ans

  • Brentano's, librairie américaine - Libraire

    2006 - 2006

  • Festival de Cannes - J'avais un badge

    2005 - 2005 Pavillon des Compositeurs de Musiques de Film (1ère année!)

  • Ministère de la culture - Chargée de prod

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Rencontres pour l'Europe de la culture

  • Solidarité Sida - Production

    2003 - 2006 Nuits du Zapping dans toute la France, festival Solidays, montage démontage, préparation, production, gestion des bénévoles (jusqu'à 800), accueil des artistes, troubleshooting, com, sensibilisation sida, traduction et interprétariat....

  • The Lark Theatre Company - Prod

    2002 - 2002

Formations

  • COACH ACADEMIE

    Biarritz 2009 - 2011 Coach certifiée

  • CFPTS

    Bagnolet 2007 - 2008 Administration de spectacle vivant

  • Red Cross, New York (New York)

    New York 2001 - 2001 Disaster Relief

  • Hunter College Of The City University Of New York (New York)

    New York 2000 - 2001 Drama Music Sociology

  • IFOROP (Reuil Malmaison)

    Reuil Malmaison 1997 - 1998 Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL)

  • Université Paris 7 Denis Diderot

    Paris 1995 - 1999 DEUG Licence Niveau Maîtrise

    LEA Anglais Espanol LLCE Anglais

  • Ecole Alsacienne

    Paris 1983 - 1995

Réseau