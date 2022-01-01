Eléonore CHABAN-DELMAS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Je recherche la joie et le sens des choses - et vivant dans un pays bouddhiste, je pratique aussi le lacher-prise;o) J'ai trouve tout cela dans la musique, l'ecriture, l'expatriation, et l'accompagnement que je peux offrir et recevoir sur ma route.
Hey there!
The day I discovered the word 'self-actualization' I knew I'd found - not my passion - but the right word to define it. We are all the bearers of a unique spark and I believe there is nothing more worthwhile, meaningful - and fun! - to do with our time that to fan the flames and share the warmth and light. Very often it runs against our education and the societies we live in. Taking a step towards our true self is a brave thing to do, but also in the end the only one that makes sense - and one which can start any day. I wish you all strength and joy on your paths.
Mes compétences :
Music
Writing
NLP
Coaching
Creativity
Astrology
Simultaneous translation Eng-Fre/ Fre-Eng
Proofreading
Directing/Acting
Organisation/Production/Logistics