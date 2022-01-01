Eléonore CHABAN-DELMAS

Je recherche la joie et le sens des choses - et vivant dans un pays bouddhiste, je pratique aussi le lacher-prise;o) J'ai trouve tout cela dans la musique, l'ecriture, l'expatriation, et l'accompagnement que je peux offrir et recevoir sur ma route.



Hey there!

The day I discovered the word 'self-actualization' I knew I'd found - not my passion - but the right word to define it. We are all the bearers of a unique spark and I believe there is nothing more worthwhile, meaningful - and fun! - to do with our time that to fan the flames and share the warmth and light. Very often it runs against our education and the societies we live in. Taking a step towards our true self is a brave thing to do, but also in the end the only one that makes sense - and one which can start any day. I wish you all strength and joy on your paths.



Mes compétences :

Music

Writing

NLP

Coaching

Creativity

Astrology

Simultaneous translation Eng-Fre/ Fre-Eng

Proofreading

Directing/Acting

Organisation/Production/Logistics