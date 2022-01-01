Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Elhadji Habib CORREA
Ajouter
Elhadji Habib CORREA
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Vente
Entreprises
Franprix
- Directeur
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Lidl
- Responsable de magasin
Strasbourg
2011 - 2012
Casino distribution
- Directeur adjoint
2009 - 2011
gestion management
Monoprix SA
- Manager cadre de vente
Clichy
2007 - 2009
management et de la gestion
Formations
Groupe IGS
Paris
2009 - 2011
MASTER EN RESPONSABLE DE GESTION
Responsable en Gestion
Réseau
Guillaume THIEBAULT
Hadama CAMARA
Maguette SYLLA
Marieme SOW
Ndeye Ami NDIAYE
Ndeye Fatou DIOP
Nd. Meissa GUEYE
Patrice COQUET
Simone BOUGAZELLI
Yacine FAYE