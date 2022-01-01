Menu

Elhadji Habib CORREA

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Vente

Entreprises

  • Franprix - Directeur

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • Lidl - Responsable de magasin

    Strasbourg 2011 - 2012

  • Casino distribution - Directeur adjoint

    2009 - 2011 gestion management

  • Monoprix SA - Manager cadre de vente

    Clichy 2007 - 2009 management et de la gestion

Formations

  • Groupe IGS

    Paris 2009 - 2011 MASTER EN RESPONSABLE DE GESTION

    Responsable en Gestion

