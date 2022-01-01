Retail
Elodie MAHAGNE BENALLAL
Elodie MAHAGNE BENALLAL
ESTANG
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
commerce
Entreprises
Axa france
- Inspecteur conseil avec mandataires d’assurance
2016 - maintenant
Developper la clientele et commercialisation de solutions sociale et patrimoniale
Gestion et animation d equipe d'agent madataire
AXA en France
- RESPONSABLE CLIENTELE
Nanterre
2009 - maintenant
CREDIT AGRICOLE
- ASSISTANTE COMMERCIALE
Montrouge
2006 - 2009
Formations
BTS MANAGEMENT LICENCE
Auch
2006 - 2008
BAC+3
Réseau
Aurélie BAUDÉ
Camille RANDE LOUMAGNE
Catherine DESSENNE
Jerome DASTE
Magalie GAULTIER
Michaël BOUCASSOT
