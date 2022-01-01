Menu

Elodie has performed all through Europe and in Australia. She has a passion for working and finding the student musical strength and abilities.
Elodie Sablier is primarily a jazz and classical performer who performs her own works also.
Elodie is expanding her teaching business and is taking on additional pianist students in her private studio in Darlinghurst.
For ages 7 +.

Lessons Include:

Music Management Guidance
Confidence Building
Song Writing
Improvisation
Reading Music in Jazz
Reading Music in Classic
How to play in band
Song Repertoire

Mes compétences :
Music
Piano
Teacher

Entreprises

  • Private - Piano Teacher

    2010 - maintenant With the Europeen method, Elodie finds always the quickly and deeply way which the students needs for playing very well.
    She has also a very feeling with children, she teached in a music school for young children.
    Elodie Sablier is a repute pianist in France so she had always very good teachers, so she uses their methods for teaching as well.

  • Theatre, Church, Hotels, Restaurant, Bar in Europe and Australia - Pianist

    2005 - 2010 Piano four hands
    Jazz band, big band
    Piano and singer, piano solo in Hotel, restaurant, in the street, Bar
    Classical music like Soloist in Hotel, Church, Theatre

  • Private, music School, Conservatorium - Piano teacher, Music chamber teacher, music history teacher, chamber music teacher

    2001 - 2010 Teach to young, teenager and adult students, piano, music chamber and music history.
    Orgnization courses about the relation beetween different art, painting, theatre, poetry and music.
    How listening the music.
    Teach composition on movie and improvisation.
    Teach the basic jazz and improvisation.
    Teach Classical music.

Formations

  • JAZZ ACTION VALENCE JAV

    Valence 2007 - 2008 Jazz Music

    Drôme

  • Private Lesson (Lyon)

    Lyon 2005 - 2009 Piano classic

    69

  • Conservatoire (Aulnay Sous Bois)

    Aulnay Sous Bois 2001 - 2004 Music

    93

  • Ecole Nationale De Musique ENM

    Villeurbanne 1998 - 2001 Music, improvisation, Clarinet, composition, piano, music chamber...

    Rhone Alpes

  • Conservatoire (Privas)

    Privas 1986 - 1996 Music Study

    Music chamber music, Art History, Piano

    Ardeche

