Elodie has performed all through Europe and in Australia. She has a passion for working and finding the student musical strength and abilities.
Elodie Sablier is primarily a jazz and classical performer who performs her own works also.
Elodie is expanding her teaching business and is taking on additional pianist students in her private studio in Darlinghurst.
For ages 7 +.
Lessons Include:
Music Management Guidance
Confidence Building
Song Writing
Improvisation
Reading Music in Jazz
Reading Music in Classic
How to play in band
Song Repertoire
Mes compétences :
Music
Piano
Teacher