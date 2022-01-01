Elodie has performed all through Europe and in Australia. She has a passion for working and finding the student musical strength and abilities.

Elodie Sablier is primarily a jazz and classical performer who performs her own works also.

Elodie is expanding her teaching business and is taking on additional pianist students in her private studio in Darlinghurst.

For ages 7 +.



Lessons Include:



Music Management Guidance

Confidence Building

Song Writing

Improvisation

Reading Music in Jazz

Reading Music in Classic

How to play in band

Song Repertoire



Mes compétences :

Music

Piano

Teacher