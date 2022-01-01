Retail
Eloisa ROSETTE
Eloisa ROSETTE
ROSE HILL
Entreprises
La sentinelle
- Reporter multimédia
2016 - 2016
Morgan Philips Executive Search
- Executive Researcher
Neuilly/Seine cedex
2016 - maintenant
Morgan Philips Executive Search is the headhunting firm - 21st century version.
We have created an extremely innovative model enabling you to recruit your talent better, quicker and cheaper.
We have rethought and reworked the two main links in the recruitment value chain - sourcing and consulting.
Our consultants are backed up by the power of the Morgan Philips model:
- 3 talent research centres which enable us to look at 10 times more candidates on average.
- Our job offers are communicated to more than 9 million potential candidates each month through social networks.
- Effective assessment tools which evaluate candidates’ personalities more efficiently, as well as their fit with your company’s culture.
- A community of several thousand experts helping us to identify hidden talent - potential candidates not actively seeking a new position and difficult to find using traditional methods.
Our innovative tools enable us to offer the services of our direct approach professionals at extremely competitive rates.
RECRUIT YOUR TALENT BETTER, QUICKER AND CHEAPER.
To find out more about our divisions and our locations >> www.morganphilipsexecutivesearch.com
Group presentation ENG/FR
http://fr.slideshare.net/ThibaudDonzier/morgan-philips-group-presentation-en-63637297
http://fr.slideshare.net/ThibaudDonzier/morgan-philips-group-presentation-fr-63600487
EURO CRM
- Téléconseillère
Levallois-Perret
2012 - 2013
Formations
University Of Mauritius (Réduit)
Réduit
2013 - 2017
BSC Journalism
Réseau
Aurélie DRACK
Doriana CATEAUX
Léa ALLADEEN
Loraine THOMAS
Maéva LARHUBARBE
Morgane PELLOUX
Nirmaan SONATUN
Stacy MOODLY
Thierry WATTERLOT