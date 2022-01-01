Eloise GIRAUD

-
Procter & Gamble
- Senior Associate Brand manager France & Belgium - Oral-B Power toothbrush
Asnières-sur-Seine
2015 - maintenant
Role:
Overall lead of Oral-b Power business in France & Belgium (>90MM€ turnover value sales/year in France, >20MM€ budget management). Develop marketing and commercial strategy to grow the brand, answering French & Belgium trade and consumers problematics.
Responsibilities:
• Overall leadership of Oral-b brand including tracking, analysis and recommendation to top management to develop turnover.
• Lead and motivate multi-functional team (marketing, commercial, financial, logistics) to achieve goals.
• Brand launches: develop 360° plans (media plan, in-store strategy, PR, digital, trial activities, etc.)
• Influence Western Europe management to position France & Belgium as a key investment countries for the brand
• Management and coaching of marketing assistant and several interns
Results:
• On-going growing share and penetration
-
Procter & Gamble
- Senior Associate Brand manager - Direct to consumer Marketing
Asnières-sur-Seine
2013 - 2013
Role:
Develop direct-to-consumer strategies and plans to grow P&G brands via targeted consumer tools.
Responsibilities:
• Led P&G CRM program offline Envie de Plus, a lifestyle program for 30-50yo women (20 P&G brands participating, >10 MM of contacts in database, >5 MM€ budget). Overall leadership including targeting, editorial content, couponing strategy, partnership management with Nestlé Croquons La Vie CRM program
• Led Envie de Plus Facebook page strategy
• Lead direct to consumer marketing activities on Fabric Care & Feminine Care brands (sampling, emailing, couponing, word of mouth campaigns)
• Management and coaching of several interns
Results:
• Envie de Plus offline program turnover growth and strong ROI improvement behind step-changed targeting and costs optimization
• Partnership with Nestlé Croquons la Vie CRM program re-conducted for one more year
-
Procter & Gamble
- Senior integrated communication manager France Benelux - Feminine Care
Asnières-sur-Seine
2013 - 2014
Role:
Lead & design best in class, integrated brand building communication plans at best ROI for P&G Feminine care portfolio in France & Benelux (FBNL >200MM€ turnover, >30MM€ annual budget): Always (pads); Alldays (liners); Tampax (tampons); Always Discreet launch (adult incontinence)
Responsabilities
• Define FBNL Feminine care portfolio local communication strategy & design holistic brand building plans across marketing pillars (Media, Instore, Digital, DTCM, etc)
• Lead Always Discreet white space launch communication strategy for FBNL
• Lead plans integration to deliver best ROI
• Lead FBNL portfolio communication investments cascading choices
• Lead local amplification plans recommendation
Results:
• Over delivered P&G FBNL biggest whitespace launch in 2014: Always Discreet (adult incontinence) behind massive trial plans (>1MM trialists) via highly targeted tools (Catalina, Envie de Plus, customer tools), and massive awareness plans (3 media always on).
• Accelerated Always strategic move in digital behind best in class launch of #LikeAGirl i-video campaign (Always #CommeUneFille), true first Always global campaign (20 markets) and delivering >6MM views on Youtube in France
• Over-delivered FBNL Tampax Compack Pearl biggest initiative in 10 years. FBNL launch has been recognized as best in class in WE, driven by solid trial plans and step-changed always-on digital strategy (new Facebook page, i-media and local i-video plan)
-
Procter & Gamble France
- Associate Brand Manager Fabric Care
Asnières-sur-Seine
2011 - 2013
Role:
• Lead business development for 2 laundry brands in France : Dash 2in1 & Gama (70MM€ turnover, 5MM€ annual budget)
• Recommend portfolio vision for France: brands, price tiering, marketing and trade marketing support model
• Lead integrated communication plans design & execution: media plans (TV, print, digital), in-store communication, PR, digital, direct to consumers, external relations
• Engage multi-functional team and top management on business opportunities
• Management and coaching of several interns
Key results:
• 7% value share on Dash 2in1 (+1pts in 2 years) with record shares at 9%
• Portfolio strategy agreed up to Western Europe president.
• Internal award from P&G
-
Dior Parfums et Cosmétiques
- Chargée de projet - Pôle Innovation Dior
2010 - 2011
« Chargée de projet – Pôle Innovation Dior »
- Identification de tendances émergentes
- Analyse de la concurrence sur les marchés clés (France, US, Japon, …)
- Repérage des insights consommateurs les plus intéressants et contribution au repérage d’idées innovantes en interne comme en externe
- Aide à la formalisation des idées produits et concepts boards
- Interaction avec les membres du pôle innovation : labos, packaging, fournisseurs, études…pour le suivi des actions et l’avancement des projets
- Organisation d'évènements (gestion de budget, négociation de devis avec les fournisseurs, suivi opérationnel de l'organisation de l'évènement, etc.)
-
Takasago
- Assistante Evaluation Olfactive Consumer Goods
SAINT MEDARD EN JALLES
2009 - 2009
« Assistante Evaluation Olfactive Consumer Goods »
- Veille concurrentielle pour le service Marketing
- Aide au développement de fragrances (du brief à la soumission client)
- Collaboration avec les Parfumeurs de l’entreprise
-
ESSEC
- Etudiante Master Spécialisé Marketing Management
Cergy-Pontoise
2009 - 2010
-
Puratos
- Stagiaire Marketing
2008 - 2008
« Recherche de pistes de créativité en pâtisserie en collaboration avec l’équipe marketing et l’analyse sensorielle, enquêtes consommateurs »
- Etudes de marché
- Réalisation d’enquêtes consommateurs
-
V. Mane et Fils
- Stagiaire Evaluation Ofactive
2007 - 2007
« Développement d’un outil support pour l’équipe commerciale - Assistante du chef marketing et évaluation»
- Développement d’un outil support pour l’équipe commerciale de l’EMEA (Europe Middle East Africa)
- Développement de compétences en évaluation olfactive
Maître de stage: Mr. François Robin, Francois.ROBIN@MANE.com
-
Sanofi Aventis
- Stagiaire Contrôle des Procédés
Paris
2006 - 2006
-
Novacel
- Stagiaire Développement
2005 - 2005