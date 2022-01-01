Menu

Eloise GIRAUD

Asnières-sur-Seine

En résumé

• Double Nationality : French & Australian
• Senior marketing associate brand manager with > 6 years of experience in key FMCG & luxury companies (Procter & Gamble, Christian Dior)
• Worked on broad variety of brands and market dynamics (leader/challenger, regional/local)
• Experienced in Brand management, integrated communication, portfolio management, pricing strategies, & commercial strategies.
• Launched several holistic marketing campaigns and 360° communication plans in France and Benelux at regional level
• Expertise in brand management in Fast Moving Consumer Goods in Retail as well as in alternative distribution channels (ecommerce, pharmacy, Electro)
• Managed multi-functional teams (Sales, Finance, trade marketing, R&D,…)

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Management
Leadership
Marketing direct
Marketing stratégique
Business management

Entreprises

  • Procter & Gamble - Senior Associate Brand manager France & Belgium - Oral-B Power toothbrush

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2015 - maintenant Role:
    Overall lead of Oral-b Power business in France & Belgium (>90MM€ turnover value sales/year in France, >20MM€ budget management). Develop marketing and commercial strategy to grow the brand, answering French & Belgium trade and consumers problematics.  

    Responsibilities:
    • Overall leadership of Oral-b brand including tracking, analysis and recommendation to top management to develop turnover. 
    • Lead and motivate multi-functional team (marketing, commercial, financial, logistics) to achieve goals. 
    • Brand launches: develop 360° plans (media plan, in-store strategy, PR, digital, trial activities, etc.)
    • Influence Western Europe management to position France & Belgium as a key investment countries for the brand
    • Management and coaching of marketing assistant and several interns

    Results:
    • On-going growing share and penetration

  • Procter & Gamble - Senior Associate Brand manager - Direct to consumer Marketing

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2013 - 2013 Role:  Develop direct-to-consumer strategies and plans to grow P&G brands via targeted consumer tools.

    Responsibilities:
    • Led P&G CRM program offline Envie de Plus, a lifestyle program for 30-50yo women (20 P&G brands participating, >10 MM of contacts in database, >5 MM€ budget). Overall leadership including targeting, editorial content, couponing strategy, partnership management with Nestlé Croquons La Vie CRM program
    • Led Envie de Plus Facebook page strategy
    • Lead direct to consumer marketing activities on Fabric Care & Feminine Care brands (sampling, emailing, couponing, word of mouth campaigns)
    • Management and coaching of several interns

    Results:
    • Envie de Plus offline program turnover growth and strong ROI improvement behind step-changed targeting and costs optimization
    • Partnership with Nestlé Croquons la Vie CRM program re-conducted for one more year

  • Procter & Gamble - Senior integrated communication manager France Benelux - Feminine Care

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2013 - 2014 Role:
    Lead & design best in class, integrated brand building communication plans at best ROI for P&G Feminine care portfolio in France & Benelux (FBNL >200MM€ turnover, >30MM€ annual budget): Always (pads); Alldays (liners); Tampax (tampons); Always Discreet launch (adult incontinence)

    Responsabilities
    • Define FBNL Feminine care portfolio local communication strategy & design holistic brand building plans across marketing pillars (Media, Instore, Digital, DTCM, etc)
    • Lead Always Discreet white space launch communication strategy for FBNL
    • Lead plans integration to deliver best ROI
    • Lead FBNL portfolio communication investments cascading choices
    • Lead local amplification plans recommendation

    Results:
    • Over delivered P&G FBNL biggest whitespace launch in 2014: Always Discreet (adult incontinence) behind massive trial plans (>1MM trialists) via highly targeted tools (Catalina, Envie de Plus, customer tools), and massive awareness plans (3 media always on).
    • Accelerated Always strategic move in digital behind best in class launch of #LikeAGirl i-video campaign (Always #CommeUneFille), true first Always global campaign (20 markets) and delivering >6MM views on Youtube in France
    • Over-delivered FBNL Tampax Compack Pearl biggest initiative in 10 years. FBNL launch has been recognized as best in class in WE, driven by solid trial plans and step-changed always-on digital strategy (new Facebook page, i-media and local i-video plan)

  • Procter & Gamble France - Associate Brand Manager Fabric Care

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2011 - 2013 Role:
    • Lead business development for 2 laundry brands in France : Dash 2in1 & Gama (70MM€ turnover, 5MM€ annual budget)
    • Recommend portfolio vision for France: brands, price tiering, marketing and trade marketing support model
    • Lead integrated communication plans design & execution: media plans (TV, print, digital), in-store communication, PR, digital, direct to consumers, external relations
    • Engage multi-functional team and top management on business opportunities
    • Management and coaching of several interns

    Key results:
    • 7% value share on Dash 2in1 (+1pts in 2 years) with record shares at 9%
    • Portfolio strategy agreed up to Western Europe president.
    • Internal award from P&G

  • Dior Parfums et Cosmétiques - Chargée de projet - Pôle Innovation Dior

    2010 - 2011 « Chargée de projet – Pôle Innovation Dior »

    - Identification de tendances émergentes
    - Analyse de la concurrence sur les marchés clés (France, US, Japon, …)
    - Repérage des insights consommateurs les plus intéressants et contribution au repérage d’idées innovantes en interne comme en externe
    - Aide à la formalisation des idées produits et concepts boards
    - Interaction avec les membres du pôle innovation : labos, packaging, fournisseurs, études…pour le suivi des actions et l’avancement des projets
    - Organisation d'évènements (gestion de budget, négociation de devis avec les fournisseurs, suivi opérationnel de l'organisation de l'évènement, etc.)

  • Takasago - Assistante Evaluation Olfactive Consumer Goods

    SAINT MEDARD EN JALLES 2009 - 2009 « Assistante Evaluation Olfactive Consumer Goods »

    - Veille concurrentielle pour le service Marketing
    - Aide au développement de fragrances (du brief à la soumission client)
    - Collaboration avec les Parfumeurs de l’entreprise

  • ESSEC - Etudiante Master Spécialisé Marketing Management

    Cergy-Pontoise 2009 - 2010

  • Puratos - Stagiaire Marketing

    2008 - 2008 « Recherche de pistes de créativité en pâtisserie en collaboration avec l’équipe marketing et l’analyse sensorielle, enquêtes consommateurs »

    - Etudes de marché
    - Réalisation d’enquêtes consommateurs

  • V. Mane et Fils - Stagiaire Evaluation Ofactive

    2007 - 2007 « Développement d’un outil support pour l’équipe commerciale - Assistante du chef marketing et évaluation»

    - Développement d’un outil support pour l’équipe commerciale de l’EMEA (Europe Middle East Africa)
    - Développement de compétences en évaluation olfactive

    Maître de stage: Mr. François Robin, Francois.ROBIN@MANE.com

  • Sanofi Aventis - Stagiaire Contrôle des Procédés

    Paris 2006 - 2006

  • Novacel - Stagiaire Développement

    2005 - 2005

Formations

Réseau

