Eloise GIRAUD

• Double Nationality : French & Australian

• Senior marketing associate brand manager with > 6 years of experience in key FMCG & luxury companies (Procter & Gamble, Christian Dior)

• Worked on broad variety of brands and market dynamics (leader/challenger, regional/local)

• Experienced in Brand management, integrated communication, portfolio management, pricing strategies, & commercial strategies.

• Launched several holistic marketing campaigns and 360° communication plans in France and Benelux at regional level

• Expertise in brand management in Fast Moving Consumer Goods in Retail as well as in alternative distribution channels (ecommerce, pharmacy, Electro)

• Managed multi-functional teams (Sales, Finance, trade marketing, R&D,…)



Mes compétences :

Communication

Marketing

Management

Leadership

Marketing direct

Marketing stratégique

Business management